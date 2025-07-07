Infragistics, a global provider of tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development, today announced the launch of Infragistics Ultimate 25.1, the company’s flagship UX and UI product. The enhanced Infragistics Ultimate UI/UX toolkit offers a comprehensive library of enterprise-grade UI controls and includes the exclusive low-code WYSIWYG App Builder for developing modern, high-performance, and engaging apps across major frameworks.

Infragistics Ultimate 25.1 innovations mark a leap forward in accelerating app development, driving productivity, and enabling organizations to build high-performance, enterprise-grade applications. AI functionalities, Angular 19 updates, more charting capabilities, new Carousel Component, and Grid Summaries configurator for toggling column-based visibility of operands, are among the new features.

“Infragistics Ultimate 25.1 represents a significant advancement of our mission to equip developers and teams with powerful, modern tools with an emphasis on usability and customization,” said Jason Beres, chief operating officer at Infragistics. “With powerful AI-assisted design features, improved component responsiveness, and industry-leading performance, we’re making it easier than ever to build high-quality applications—faster and more efficiently.”

Infragistics Ultimate 25.1 Enhancements to App Builder

Exclusive to Infragistics Ultimate, App Builder provides teams with full code ownership and extensive customization capabilities. The most recent updates to App Builder leverage AI-driven functionality to generate application views, images, and data sources, accelerating development.

Highlights of the new App Builder capabilities include AI-powered view generation to generate UI layouts and components from free-text prompts, multiple-actions support, and remote data handling with new Card, Row and Column layouts capabilities to efficiently manage large datasets.

To experience everything in the latest App Builder updates, click here for the latest version.

Indigo UI Kit for Figma

The new Indigo UI Kit for Figma includes custom in-house theme designed to elevate users’ apps with a modern and unique aesthetic, new variants for components, enhanced customization, design improvements, and automatic Value Binding for Grid Column Templates to simplify template configurations for grid columns, save time, and reduce errors by automatically binding the template to the underlying field value.

Initial Advanced Filtering, new AI Chat UI, and Query Builder empower users with customizable data views and Multiple Actions Reordering functionality enables users to modify the execution order for actions triggered by component interactions, providing greater control.

Ignite UI Toolbox Updates

Ignite UI is a comprehensive library of hundreds of UI components for every major web framework. It brings grids and data charts optimized for speed and performance.

The latest updates delivered in Infragistics Ultimate 25.1 include:

Ignite UI for Angular

Ignite UI Angular Grid component received a major update to its SSR (server-side rendering) and SSG (prerendering). The release of Ignite UI for Angular 19.2 now renders all its inner elements with their appropriate relative sizes allowing for seamless client rehydration and subsequent databinding. Other enhancements were made to Tile Manager Component, enabling the display of content in individual tiles, allowing users to interact with these tiles by rearranging and resizing them, and giving them the ability to customize the layout and appearance of the content.

Query Builder provides enhanced design, multi-table query support, nested queries, and more, enabling developers to build complex data filtering queries. Carousel Component now has an updated design and vertical orientation for navigation buttons. Dashboard Tile is a new charting feature allowing users to build interactive dashboards (available in preview). In addition, Ignite UI for Angular has new, customizable Angular Grid samples.

Ignite UI for Web Components

Ignite UI for Web Components now contains Tile Manager, a new component with features like resizing, reordering, serialization that ensure agility and optimal user experience when displaying content in individual tiles. Dashboard Tile is a new charting feature for building interactive dashboards (available in preview). Ignite UI for Web Components also has Grids Declarative Filtering, File Upload Component, and Tooltip Component updates.

Ultimate UI for WPF / Windows Forms

WPF updates include Dashboard Tile and Data Pie Chart for simple or exploded pie charts, enabling developers to customize the threshold and display text or images. Windows Forms updates include Data Pie Chart for better visualizations, enabling programmers to add customizations to the threshold and show text or images.