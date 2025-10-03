Coupa , the leading AI platform for Total Spend Management, today announced a significant platform release delivering powerful new capabilities that help finance, procurement, and supply chain leaders address today’s most pressing market challenges with AI. These updates, which include more than 100 platform enhancements, are focused on bringing greater automation and intelligence to the user experience across the entire spend management lifecycle with the Coupa Navi agent portfolio.

“Companies are facing increased pressure to grow revenue while simultaneously boosting profitability in the face of ongoing supply chain and market volatility,” said Salvatore Lombardo, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Coupa. “This release helps tackle those challenges head-on by rearchitecting procurement practices with AI. By helping buyers and suppliers navigate growing complexities with a seamless and transparent ecosystem, we’re providing a clear path to streamline operations, enhance decision-making, and unlock tangible ROI.”

Powering Autonomous Spend Management

Coupa is taking a significant leap forward in the journey toward autonomous spend management with its latest release. By activating the insights from its growing platform spend dataset, now exceeding $8 trillion in transactions, Coupa is empowering customers to fuel profitable growth.

New innovations highlight the shift from traditional spend management to a more intelligent, autonomous future powered by AI. Collectively, these new capabilities and features will help procurement, finance, and supply chain leaders embrace AI throughout the total spend management process, enhance collaboration, and increase productivity.

Elevating Productivity Through Intuitive Experiences

Coupa is elevating its user experience to be more intuitive and effortless, helping finance, procurement, and supply chain leaders make every action more productive where AI becomes the new UI. Key updates include:

Gain a more consistent, intuitive, and accessible user experience across the entire platform, with Coupa Clarity 2.0 , which creates the design language that will power the AI evolution.

, which creates the design language that will power the AI evolution. Work smarter and faster with the upgraded Clarity 2.0 user experience which provides quicker access to insights and effortless actions with Coupa Navi™.

Navi Agents Strengthen Collaboration Between Buyers and Suppliers

New Coupa Navi AI agents empower procurement and finance teams with real-time insights, decision support, and automation—transforming how spend data, sourcing, and supplier interactions drive faster, smarter outcomes. Four new agents continue to build on the Coupa Navi agent portfolio to support buyers and suppliers. Updates include:

Make faster, data-driven decisions and create custom reports 100% faster, with a more robust Analytics Agent that provides richer visualizations and a more interactive way of exploring procurement data.

that provides richer visualizations and a more interactive way of exploring procurement data. Compare bids and evaluate supplier responses more easily with the new Bid Evaluation Agent .

. Simplify the creation of service requests with the new Request Creation Agent , which converts unstructured attachments on a contract into actionable requisitions.

, which converts unstructured attachments on a contract into actionable requisitions. Accelerate onboarding and complex sourcing events with the Knowledge Agent, now seamlessly integrated into Coupa Sourcing Optimization (CSO).

Accelerating Supplier Value and Efficiency

A new suite of features introduces a truly seamless and transparent ecosystem, where buyers and suppliers can collaborate on dynamic shared data objects in real time – streamlining workflow, accelerating lead times, and enhancing decision-making across the board. Updates include:

Better manage contact information and Coupa Supplier Portal (CSP) accounts while effectively managing presence in the Coupa community with improved supplier profile management and visibility.

Expanded capabilities to eliminate manual entry and duplicate work using AI and machine learning with Coupa Invoicing , which allows suppliers to efficiently submit invoices to the CSP directly from their system of record.

, which allows suppliers to efficiently submit invoices to the CSP directly from their system of record. Drive smarter decisions around liquidity and working capital with a new supplier payments hub that includes a detailed dashboard and provides complete cash flow insights.

Fueling Supply Chain Resilience

New inventory and PO collaboration features ensure better alignment between buyers and suppliers by going beyond basic transaction management to enable more strategic and integrated supply chain partnerships. Updates include:

Gain precise control over deliveries and enable collaboration on long-term purchase orders with Buyer Generated Delivery Scheduling .

. Ensure optimal stock management and promote stronger supplier collaboration with Supplier Managed Inventory .

. Improve traceability and visibility into the consumption of consigned inventory with new features for both suppliers and customers.