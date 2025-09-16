ScaleOut Software today is introducing Version 6 of its ScaleOut Product Suite, distributed caching and in-memory data grid software. This release introduces breakthrough capabilities not found in today’s distributed caching software products.

At its core is ScaleOut Active Caching, a new technology that boosts performance by running application code directly within the distributed cache. It enables faster, more scalable applications across on-premises and cloud environments, benefitting industries from e-commerce and financial services to transportation, gaming, and beyond.

ScaleOut Software’s version 6 lets users host modules of application code and run them within the distributed cache. To enable fast execution, a copy of each module runs on all servers within the cache and simultaneously processes application requests. The product also provides a new management UI for dynamically deploying modules, monitoring performance, and visualizing cached data.

ScaleOut Active Caching deploys two types of modules for hosting application code. Message modules process incoming messages for cached objects with user-defined code. Through the UI, users can connect to messaging hubs such as Kafka and Azure IoT Hub to receive messages within a distributed event-processing architecture. API Modules let users deploy application-specific data structures that streamline access to cached objects and accelerate performance. The use of modern languages and dynamic cache deployment also improves ease of use for developers compared to other data structure caches.

Key Features and Benefits of ScaleOut Product Suite, Version 6:

Process Messages in the Distributed Cache : Users can now integrate the distributed cache into an event-processing architecture by directing messages to cached objects and running C# or Java application code to process them. This accelerates performance and improves real-time responsiveness. It also eliminates the need to use serverless functions in the cloud.

: Users can now integrate the distributed cache into an event-processing architecture by directing messages to cached objects and running C# or Java application code to process them. This accelerates performance and improves real-time responsiveness. It also eliminates the need to use serverless functions in the cloud. Deploy Application-Defined Data Structures: With API Modules written in C# or Java, developers can create strongly typed data structures that operate on cached objects using application-specific logic. These data structures accelerate performance by reducing data motion between client applications and the distributed cache. They also enable object-oriented access to cached data.

New UI for Managing and Visualizing Cached Data: ScaleOut version 6 adds a new UI for deploying and monitoring message and API modules. The UI also lets users continuously aggregate cached data to create charts and queries, supporting both tabular and geospatial query results. These capabilities enable users to visualize data and quickly identify trends.

Seamless Integration with Persistence Stores: Both Message and API Modules can connect to leading persistence stores, such as SQL Server, Amazon DynamoDB, and Microsoft Cosmos DB, enabling transparent data access and updates.

Optimized for Microsoft Azure: ScaleOut v6 also includes new management tools for deploying the distributed cache within an organization's Azure environment. Cached data always remains securely under the control of the user, and costs are reduced when compared to SaaS caching services."With version 6 and the introduction of ScaleOut Active Caching, we're delivering a major leap forward in how organizations accelerate applications and manage fast-changing data," said Dr. William Bain, CEO and founder of ScaleOut Software. "By creating powerful new tools for running application code in the distributed cache, we're helping our customers reduce latency, scale performance, and simplify design. This release reflects more than two decades of innovation and close collaboration with clients across industries, and it sets the stage for the next generation of high-performance, scalable applications."

Learn more about ScaleOut Product Suite, Version 6 by visiting the company’s web site here and reading the blog post here.