Observability provider Honeycomb has launched an AI-native observability suite optimized for developers.

The new AI-powered Honeycomb Intelligence accelerates debugging and code delivery by bringing observability into the IDE, improves investigations with an interactive co-pilot, and automatically detect performance anomalies. Honeycomb Intelligence provides a collaborative assistant that can deliver sub-second query responses across billions of events—performance that makes real-time AI assistance possible, according to the company. Honeycomb’s event-based observability model means AI insights get richer as your systems grow more complex, not slower or more expensive.

Honeycomb Intelligence introduces three new products that address critical needs in modern engineering workflows:

Honeycomb MCP Server accelerates debugging and code delivery by bringing Honeycomb’s powerful observability model directly into AI-powered IDEs such as Cursor and Claude Code. Developers can investigate issues, run BubbleUp on them, detect outliers, and visualize heatmaps and histograms without leaving their workflow.

Honeycomb Canvas is an AI-guided workspace that pairs natural language interaction with rich, interactive visualizations. Engineers can ask questions, run multi-step investigations, and seamlessly share insights with teammates inside Honeycomb or in tools like Slack.

Honeycomb Anomaly Detection is an early warning system for service health that learns normal service behavior and highlights meaningful deviations before they impact customers. It reduces false positives and eliminates alert fatigue.

Honeycomb Intelligence is available today to all Honeycomb customers at no additional cost. To learn more or get started, visit https://www.honeycomb.io/ platform/intelligence or book a demo.