Opsera Inc., the leader in AI-powered DevOps platforms, today unveiled its next-generation platform, establishing itself as the industry’s first end-to-end AI-driven DevOps solution. The release introduces the breakthrough Hummingbird AI Reasoning Agent, “Insights in a Box” for instant actionable intelligence, native integration with GitHub’s Model Context Protocol (MCP), now officially listed in GitHub’s MCP registry and a redesigned user experience.

‘Insights in a Box’ for GitHub ecosystem: Instant, Actionable DevOps Intelligence

Opsera now delivers “Insights in a Box,” a fully integrated, AI-powered package that provides real-time visibility, Code AI assistant usage and adoption, impact, value, productivity metrics, and predictive recommendations from Day One.

Without complex integrations or setup, teams gain contextual, data-driven intelligence to make faster decisions, reduce risk, and optimize software delivery outcomes.

This solution combines enterprise-grade control and security with the speed and intelligence of the cloud, making it ideal for financial services, healthcare, and government organizations, or any enterprise that demands compliance, accuracy, and rapid insights.

Hummingbird AI: The Industry’s First AI Reasoning Agent for DevOps

At the core of Opsera’s platform is Hummingbird AI, the revolutionary AI Reasoning Agent that transforms raw DevOps telemetry into actionable intelligence.

Unlike traditional dashboards, Hummingbird AI understands context, reason across systems, tools, and provides predictive, natural-language recommendations. Teams can chat with their own data, asking “why” something happened, “what” to do next, or “how” to improve performance, all through an AI-native conversational interface.

“With Insights in a Box and Hummingbird AI, we’re giving enterprises instant intelligence and actionable insights through a natural language interface,” said Kumar Chivukula, Co-founder and CEO of Opsera. “This isn’t just about delivering information; it’s about transforming how leaders make smart decisions with accurate data.”

Deeper Integration with GitHub’s AI Ecosystem via MCP

Through Opsera’s MCP integration, Opsera offers end-to-end insights across the GitHub ecosystem (GitHub, GitHub Copilot, GitHub Actions, GitHub Advanced security etc.), including Code AI assistant impact and value, DevEx, Security and quality of the code and DORA metrics, that become instantly accessible.

Managers, product leaders and executives can now query, reason and act on live operational data and accelerate decision making throughout the software lifecycle.

Redefining the Future of AI-Powered DevOps

With these advancements, Opsera stands alone as the only fully AI-powered DevOps platform, where AI reasoning, automation and observability work seamlessly together.

Leading enterprises, including Cohesity, Cisco, Honeywell, Guardant Health, Qualys, Sephora, Siemens and others already rely on Opsera to power complex DevSecOps workflows, validate the accuracy of DORA metrics, and accelerate secure software delivery.

Opsera will be demonstrating its ground-breaking AI-powered platform with new capabilities at GitHub Universe in Booth #204A, October 28-29 at the Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco, CA.