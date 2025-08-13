Las Vegas—August 12, 2025—Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced at Ai4 2025 the general availability of Progress® MarkLogic® Server 12. This latest release introduces advanced semantic search and graph Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) capabilities, empowering organizations to ground generative AI in their own trusted data—delivering more accurate, secure and context-aware results.

Unlike other solutions, MarkLogic Server 12 enables scalable, rapid, cost-effective retrieval, on-premises or in the cloud. Key features include native vector search, Virtual Views for ad-hoc analysis, BM25 relevance ranking and advanced semantic algorithms, all designed to maximize retrieval accuracy and efficiency for enterprise generative AI and analytics. Global research institutions and public sector organizations are already leveraging Progress’ semantic search and graph RAG capabilities to extract deeper insights from scientific, proprietary and public data.

The new capabilities are central to Progress’ semantic search and graph RAG approach, with customers participating in Proof-of-Concept reporting an average 33% increase in LLM response accuracy and a significant acceleration in information discovery time for subject matter experts (SMEs).

“Through the combination of Progress MarkLogic and Amazon Web Services with Datavid’s expertise, CAS executed a digital transformation—providing visibility, change agility, speed and performance. It has been a force multiplier, transforming dark data into insights. We cut our content acquisition to product delivery timeline from 18 months to just 90 days—accelerating time to market for a new product,” said Rodney Fulford, Data Engineering Senior Manager and Architect, CAS.

Additional Customer Highlights

Progress is democratizing the use of advanced semantic search and RAG capabilities for organizations across industries. Additional use cases for organizations adopting Progress’ semantic RAG approach include:

A financial services firm improved LLM response accuracy from 70% to 95%, cutting SME research time from hours to minutes.

A global pharmaceutical company accelerated policy and architecture document discovery to seconds, increasing correct answers by 73%.

A leading agribusiness raised correct answer rates from 50% to 90% with an AI-driven R&D hub.

A leading food technology provider achieved 99% accuracy and completeness from their LLM implementation.

“As AI matures, the real differentiator for enterprises will be how effectively they ground these models in trusted, context-rich data,” said John Ainsworth, EVP and General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress Software. “Our RAG-based technology is at the forefront of this shift—bridging the gap between unstructured content and actionable intelligence. We’re helping customers move beyond experimentation to build AI systems that are explainable, secure and deeply aligned with business goals.”

Progress is showcasing its semantic search and graph RAG approach at Ai4, North America’s largest artificial intelligence industry conference, taking place August 11–13, 2025, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Attendees can learn more during AI Strategist Philip Miller’s session, “Trusted AI: Unlock Data Value,” where he will demonstrate how organizations can unlock their data’s full potential through proven RAG methodologies.