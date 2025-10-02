Tempo is launching Collections, a new modular offering that makes it easier for organizations to begin their Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) journey. Tempo will officially unveil Collections at Atlassian Team ’25 Europe in Barcelona, showcasing how the solutions help teams gain clarity, alignment, and faster time-to-value while laying the foundation for Adaptive SPM.

“Organizations are struggling with disconnected tools and outdated planning processes that can’t keep up with the pace of change – leading to misalignment, wasted resources, unrealized ROI, and compromised outcomes,” said Vic Chynoweth, CEO of Tempo. “With Collections, teams can address those challenges immediately while building toward continuous, intelligent portfolio management. SPM realization is a journey, not a one-time project – and this is the on-ramp.”

The Age of Adaptive SPM

“The organizations that thrive in the next decade won’t be the ones with the best plans, but the ones that can adapt their plans faster than their environment changes,” added Chynoweth. “The age of static planning is over. The age of Adaptive SPM has begun.”

The Tempo Adaptive SPM platform meets organizations wherever they are in their journey and helps them drive change with clarity and confidence. By combining modular adoption with AI-powered insights, Tempo enables teams to stay aligned, manage risk, and continuously align strategy and work with outcomes. Unlike rigid legacy tools, Tempo meets customers where they are at and evolves with them over time.

Introducing Tempo Collections

Collections are the on-ramp to Adaptive SPM, with four available today:

Project Collection – Timesheets, Financial Manager, and Capacity Planner help leaders answer the fundamental question: where is our time going, and is it driving value? Organizations often see ROI within weeks, sometimes days.

Program Collection – Structure, Gantt, Capacity Planner, and Custom Charts provide program governance and visibility at scale – orchestrating complexity across teams and dependencies.

– Structure, Gantt, Capacity Planner, and Custom Charts provide program governance and visibility at scale – orchestrating complexity across teams and dependencies. Portfolio Collection – BI Connectors and Custom Charts turn data into decisions with real-time dashboards and faster investment clarity.

– BI Connectors and Custom Charts turn data into decisions with real-time dashboards and faster investment clarity. Strategy Collection – Tempo’s full suite for enterprise transformation, aligning every sprint, every hour, and every decision to strategic objectives.

Each Collection solves real problems today while preparing teams for tomorrow.

Continuous Innovation Across the Tempo platform

In addition to launching Collections, Tempo introduced new enhancements that improve usability and integration across its suite:

Unified Navigation – streamlines cross-app workflows inside Jira, reducing context switching.

– streamlines cross-app workflows inside Jira, reducing context switching. Timesheets and Financial Manager upgrades – future timesheet submissions, compliance APIs, and standalone installation for more flexibility.

– future timesheet submissions, compliance APIs, and standalone installation for more flexibility. Custom Charts and BI Connectors – live BI sync and public dashboard (coming soon) sharing to democratize insights across teams.

– live BI sync and public dashboard (coming soon) sharing to democratize insights across teams. Rovo AI Agents – natural-language assistants that simplify reporting, analysis, and configuration inside Jira. Tempo now has seven agents available.

Together, these innovations reinforce Tempo’s mission to make SPM more accessible, practical, and adaptive for organizations navigating constant change.

For more information about Tempo Collections, visit tempo.io/collections.