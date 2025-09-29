Zapier , the most connected AI orchestration platform, today announced major upgrades to let every company drive impact with AI. Zapier has launched Copilot, made multiple core tools free, enhanced enterprise governance, connected agents to data with Model Context Protocol (MCP), and added 30+ AI integrations.

Unveiled at Zapier’s ZapConnect user conference, the additions signify the biggest evolution of the platform. By combining AI-powered workflow discovery and enterprise-grade governance tools, Zapier aims to act as the central nervous system for business AI deployment.

“Organizations are dealing with AI tool overload just like they faced software overload a decade ago,” said Chris Geoghegan, Vice President, Product, at Zapier. “Copilot doesn’t just help you build automations; it helps you find opportunities you never knew existed. We’re making powerful AI orchestration as easy as having a conversation, whether you’re a business user getting more productive, or an IT team supporting the whole enterprise.”

Copilot Brings Conversational AI to Workflow Building

Zapier’s new Copilot feature acts as a smart assistant across the entire platform. It guides users to discover automation opportunities and create workflows using natural language. Copilot can comprehend context across Zapier’s entire platform and remember chat history to develop more sophisticated automations.

Users can simply outline their needs, such as “I need a lead management workflow” or “Automate press release distribution.” Copilot will provide potential solutions, pose follow-up questions, and set it all in motion using Zapier’s complete set of tools. The feature operates across Zapier’s 8,000+ integrations, bringing enterprise-level automation to users without technical backgrounds.

Tables and Interfaces Now Included in All Plans

Zapier is also adding its Tables database product and Interfaces form-building tool to all subscription tiers without additional charges. These products were formerly sold as add-ons, beginning at $20 per month. They are now core features of every Zapier account.

“We realized that to truly deliver on AI orchestration, users need access to the full toolkit,” said Geoghegan. “Now every customer can build automation systems that include data storage, custom interfaces, and workflow triggers and not just app-to-app Zaps.”

Enterprise Admin Hub Delivers Governance at Scale

The new Enterprise Admin Hub centralizes administrative controls in one console, giving IT leaders at-a-glance visibility into Zapier usage, task quotas, access permissions, and account health. The hub illustrates Zapier’s commitment to enterprise governance as organizations adopt automation enterprise-wide.

This centralized model supports enterprise customers’ desire to control and manage as they expand Zapier usage from small teams to the entire organization.

MCP Connects AI Agents to Business Systems

Support for Model Context Protocol (MCP) in Zapier makes it possible for AI agents, such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini, to safely interoperate with business applications through Zapier integrations. Users can have an AI assistant “locate all enterprise customers in Nevada” or “schedule this email to be sent after approval,” and AI will perform those tasks across connected business systems.

The integration through MCP offers security benefits over client-specific coding of AI through the use of Zapier’s trusted integration library rather than allowing AI tools to develop business systems’ direct links. This helps enterprise players govern the way their data is accessed through widely known, trusted channels by AI agents.

Expanding the AI Ecosystem

Zapier also added 32 new integrations, raising its total AI connections to over 450. New additions include Perplexity, Cursor, and Amazon Bedrock, strengthening Zapier’s position as the most connected AI orchestration platform. It can now connect AI tools and business applications in nearly every industry and use case.

These announcements come as Zapier celebrates customer achievements through its second annual Zappy Awards (hyperlink to info on web site), recognizing innovative automation implementations in categories such as productivity, customer experience, and business transformation.