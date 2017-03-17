When getting started with new technologies and languages, it can be a bit daunting having to sift through all of the options for education resources. That’s why one full stack developer under the username bmorelli25 on GitHub wanted to create a free resource list, so others can get a little help while they begin their journey to becoming a web developer.

According to his GitHub page, he focused on JavaScript, React, and Node.js resources, but there is also “a wealth of information” on interview preparation and how to apply to full stack web development jobs.

After perusing this list of over 100 free learning resources, SD Times decided to pull out some of the most interesting links to make the process of learning web development even easier.

Where to begin?

Morelli recommends getting started with Web Developer Roadmap, which was this week’s SD Times GitHub project of the week. The Developer Roadmap demonstrates the paths developers can take and the technologies they would want to adopt in order to become a frontend, backend or a DevOps engineer.

Then, he suggests you read this FreeCodeCamp blog about a web developer’s journey to becoming a web developer without a computer science degree. In this blog, Sergei Garcia, a full-time front end developer wrote that he started out with the basics and created his learning path based on what entry-level web developer positions required.

That included skills like: JavaScript, HTML & CSS, CSS Preprocessors, responsive design, AngularJS, design patterns, Git, Node.js, and task runners.

Developers can also get started with this “great discussion of study techniques” from this Reddit post, according to Morelli. The thread talks about the beginners trick for learning to code, which is “repetition, repetition, repetition.”

What are some programs and classes to get me started?

The Odin Project: The Odin Project stitches together a curriculum from “the best” resources found online. It gives developers an introduction to web development, Ruby programming, Ruby on Rails, HTML5 and CSS3, and more.

FreeCodeCamp : The ever-trending open-source project, FreeCodeCamp, teaches people how to code while helping nonprofits at the same time. It’s free, and it teaches developers for non-developers skills like HTML5, CSS3, and JavaScript.

: Upskill : Upskill, a course library for web development, hosts an essential web developer course for free. In this course, developers will learn how to build full stack web apps.

: r/learnprogramming : Head to this Reddit thread and sift through the conversations to find over 530+ free online programming and CS courses to get you started with web development.

: CS Protips : This GitHub project includes a collection of tips to take your CSS skills pro.

: 10 principles for smooth web animations : Anand Sharma, founder of Gyroscope, developed a complete guide to getting 60fps animations with CSS.

: JavaScript 30: Start the 30 day Vanilla JS coding challenge today. Build 30 things in 30 days with 30 tutorials. No frameworks, no compilers, no libraries and no boilerplate.

What about full stack tutorials?

Intro to Backend: A full stack web developer course for starting out with web serving technology. This comes from Udacity’s list of free courses.

Building a React Universal Blog App : Sitepoint offers a free step-by-step guide on how to get started building your own React Universal Blog app.

94 Full Stack Examples : A large portfolio filled with posts, demos, and guides for React.js programs.

Deploying Applications with Heroku: Another free Udacity course for sharing your applications with the world.

Serverless Stack: Here’s a comprehensive guide to creating full stack serverless applications.