When we hear the word hacker today, our minds often wander. We end up picturing a creepy person in dark clothing, in a dark room, maliciously gaining unauthorized access to systems in corporations and governments.
While hacker is synonymous with “criminal” or “bad-guy/girl,” there are all kind of hackers in the hacker community. A trending GitHub project called Awesome Hacking targets these hackers, pentesters, and security researchers with an “awesome” list of repositories.
It’s a long list, with everything from bug bounty programs to IoT resources and malware analysis tools. Lifewire writes that although white-hat hackers are not necessarily recognized as much as they should be, more companies are looking for individuals determined to bring a system down. Perhaps these resources can take you from a programming guru to a famous hacker — stopping hacks, leads, and other security issues before it’s too late!
Here are some of our favorite resources from the list:
- Android Security: A collection of Android security related resources
- Fuzzing: A list of fuzzing resources for learning fuzzing and initial phases of exploit development, like root cause analysis (see here for more information on fuzzing and fuzzing tools)
- Pentest: A list of awesome penetration testing resources, tools and other shiny things
- Vehicle Security: A list of resources for learning about vehicle security and car hacking
- Security: A collection of awesome software, libraries, documents, books, resources, and cool stuffs about security
- Gray Hacker Resources: Useful for CTFs, wargames, and pentesting
- Machine Learning for Cyber Security: A curated list related to the use of machine learning for cyber security
- Security Cheatsheets: A collection of cheatsheets for various infosec tools and topics
- Security List: A great security list for fun and profit
- Shell: A list of command-line frameworks, toolkits, guides and gizmos to make complete use of the shell
- Free Programming Books: A collection of free programming books for developers
