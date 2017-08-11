When we hear the word hacker today, our minds often wander. We end up picturing a creepy person in dark clothing, in a dark room, maliciously gaining unauthorized access to systems in corporations and governments.

While hacker is synonymous with “criminal” or “bad-guy/girl,” there are all kind of hackers in the hacker community. A trending GitHub project called Awesome Hacking targets these hackers, pentesters, and security researchers with an “awesome” list of repositories.

It’s a long list, with everything from bug bounty programs to IoT resources and malware analysis tools. Lifewire writes that although white-hat hackers are not necessarily recognized as much as they should be, more companies are looking for individuals determined to bring a system down. Perhaps these resources can take you from a programming guru to a famous hacker — stopping hacks, leads, and other security issues before it’s too late!

Here are some of our favorite resources from the list:

Android Security: A collection of Android security related resources

Fuzzing: A list of fuzzing resources for learning fuzzing and initial phases of exploit development, like root cause analysis (see here for more information on fuzzing and fuzzing tools)

Pentest: A list of awesome penetration testing resources, tools and other shiny things

Vehicle Security: A list of resources for learning about vehicle security and car hacking

Security: A collection of awesome software, libraries, documents, books, resources, and cool stuffs about security

Gray Hacker Resources: Useful for CTFs, wargames, and pentesting

Machine Learning for Cyber Security: A curated list related to the use of machine learning for cyber security

Security Cheatsheets: A collection of cheatsheets for various infosec tools and topics

Security List: A great security list for fun and profit

Shell: A list of command-line frameworks, toolkits, guides and gizmos to make complete use of the shell

Free Programming Books: A collection of free programming books for developers