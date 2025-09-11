ServiceNow today unveiled its Zurich platform release, designed to deliver breakthrough innovations with faster multi‑agentic AI development, enterprise‑wide AI platform security capabilities, and reimagined workflows.

New intelligent developer tools enable secure vibe coding with natural language to help turn employees into high‑velocity builders and creators and lower the barrier to app creation. Built‑in security capabilities, including ServiceNow Vault Console and Machine Identity Console, natively secure sensitive data across workflows and govern integrations to help organizations scale agentic AI and innovations with confidence. The introduction of autonomous workflows turns data into action through agentic playbooks, uniquely offering the flexibility to apply AI and human input in workflows where and when it’s needed for greater control and efficiency.

Enterprise leaders are racing to move beyond table‑stakes AI implementations to unlock transformative, tangible results. According to Gartner, “By 2029, over 60% of enterprises will adopt AI agent development platforms to automate complex workflows previously requiring human coordination.”1 The ServiceNow AI Platform delivers this transformational promise across the enterprise and underpins a new era of highly efficient human‑AI collaboration.

“Zurich marks a turning point for enterprise AI. ServiceNow is delivering multi‑agentic AI systems in production that are not just powerful, but governable, secure, and built for scale,” said Amit Zavery, president, chief operating officer, and chief product officer at ServiceNow. “We are transforming the enterprise tech stack to be AI‑native—from autonomous workflows that act on data with precision, to developer tools that democratize high‑velocity innovation. With built‑in controls for security, risk, and compliance, we’re helping organizations move beyond experimentation and into a new era of intelligent execution.”

Vibe coding meets enterprise scale

According to Gartner, “Agentic AI features will be near ubiquitous, embedded in software, platforms and applications, transforming user experiences and workflows.” The introduction of ServiceNow Build Agent and developer sandbox provides resources for employees to work with AI more efficiently, conversationally, and at scale to solve real problems in every corner of the business.

Build Agent is a breakthrough for enterprise app creation—bringing vibe coding to the rigor of the ServiceNow AI Platform. In seconds, employees can turn an idea into a production‑ready application by asking in natural language. Say, “Create an onboarding app that assigns tasks to HR, IT, and Facilities,” and Build Agent handles the rest—design, build, logic, integrations, testing, and industry‑leading governance included. What sets it apart is enterprise discipline: every app comes with audit trails, security, and compliance built in. Developers and citizen creators alike get the speed of AI with the confidence of enterprise‑grade control, in a streamlined interface.

Developer sandbox empowers developers to build better applications, faster, while maintaining the highest standards of quality. Sandboxes provide isolated environments within a single instance, so multiple teams can collaborate, build, and test new features without conflicts, and rapid scale doesn't come at the cost of control. Teams can version, iterate, and deliver without waiting in line for developer resources. Developers can safely experiment with vibe coding, test AI‑powered workflows, and resolve version control issues before changes go live. This reduces rework, shortens feedback loops, and helps teams ship higher‑quality applications rapidly with lower risk.

Security that enables AI strategy

As enterprises adopt autonomous workflows powered by agentic AI, securing how these systems access data and communicate across environments is essential. Zurich introduces new built‑in AI platform security capabilities to make it easier to protect sensitive information, govern integrations, and manage growing AI footprints.

The new ServiceNow Vault Console provides a guided experience to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data across workflows. For example, an admin managing customer service operations can now identify personal data across tickets, apply different types of protection policies, and track compliance activity. The console also offers recommendations for protecting newly discovered sensitive data, along with customizable dashboards to monitor key metrics. What used to require manual configuration across multiple tools can now be managed in one place, with intelligent insights and a streamlined experience.

Machine Identity Console addresses the need for integration security with enterprise‑grade authentication and authorization, delivering control over bots and APIs head on. As the ServiceNow AI Platform scales, every API connection, including those from AI agents, introduces another identity to manage and determine what it can access. This console gives platform teams visibility into all inbound API integrations using machine identities such as service accounts and keys, flags outdated or weak authentication methods, and provides clear steps to strengthen security. If an integration is using basic authentication or hasn’t been active in 100 days, the console spots it and helps resolve it.

“At Kanton Zürich, digital transformation is central to how we deliver secure and efficient public services. Since 2018, ServiceNow has enabled us to centralize and standardize our processes with data security as a top priority,” said Jürg Kasper, head of business solutions, Kanton Zürich. “Zurich’s latest advancements in both security and AI will allow us to automate more complex workflows, unlocking new efficiencies that enhance how we serve our citizens—with greater speed, clarity, and assurance.”

Without built‑in security and trust, scaling AI comes with risk. These new security features in Zurich build upon ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower, announced in May 2025, which provides enterprise‑wide visibility, embedded compliance, and end‑to‑end lifecycle governance for agentic AI systems. By centralizing oversight of every AI agent, model, and workflow—native or third‑party—the AI Control Tower ensures organizations can scale AI with confidence, aligning innovation with enterprise‑grade security and trust.

Turn data into outcomes with autonomous workflows

As organizations rapidly scale AI, they face the added challenge of delivering solutions consistently, reliably, and responsibly. Enterprises need the right guardrails, full visibility, and strong governance to achieve service delivery, or they risk eroding trust and slowing results. ServiceNow’s AI Platform does all this in a single platform, setting a new standard for how organizations can create autonomous workflows to turn data into action and AI into measurable business impact.

Agentic playbooks from ServiceNow bring people, automation, and AI together seamlessly, powering autonomous workflows. A traditional playbook is a structured sequence of automated steps based on predefined business rules and processes—ideal for ensuring consistency, efficiency, and trust. Agentic playbooks amplify this model by embedding AI into the trusted framework. AI agents eliminate manual effort, completing tasks in seconds and accelerating execution. This frees employees to focus on higher‑value work where human judgment matters most. For example, in a credit card support situation, an agentic playbook can guide an AI agent to verify someone’s identity, freeze the card, send a replacement and notify the customer while allowing a human agent to step in as necessary. The result: governed, efficient, and trusted work—supercharged by AI to deliver faster, smarter outcomes.

The ServiceNow Zurich platform release also seamlessly combines Process and Task Mining insights within a unified platform. These new capabilities give organizations an end‑to‑end understanding of how work gets done—revealing where human expertise is essential, and where AI agents can deliver the greatest impact. With process intelligence built directly into the platform, customers can move seamlessly from insight to action—streamlining operations, applying AI where it matters most, and accelerating real business outcomes without the complexity of disconnected legacy tools.

Availability

All features announced today as part of the ServiceNow AI Platform Zurich release are generally available and can be found in the ServiceNow Store.