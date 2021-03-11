ServiceNow today rolled out the Quebec release of its Now Platform, introducing Creator Workflows and App Engine Studio and Templates to provide organizations with low-code tooling and expanded AI capabilities to facilitate the speed and agility they need to speed their digital transformations.

Creator Workflows, the company said in its announcement, was designed to enable workers at any technical level to quickly build the applications they need. Creator Workflows joins ServiceNow’s existing IT, Employee and Customer Workflow portfolios.

Josh Kahn, SVP of Creator Workflow products at ServiceNow, told SD Times, “Our founder’s original vision was to allow everyday people to route work around the organization and we started by offering App Engine capabilities in 2003. Fast forward to 2021 and businesses today are faced with unrelenting pressure to digitize and transform business processes, partly in response to increased market competition and also in response to unanticipated situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Within Creator Workflows are App Engine Studio, a low-code visual development environment that lets people with no coding experience collaborate on and build applications; and App Engine Templates, which provides pre-built workflow application building blocks, the company said in its announcement.

“With this massive increase in demand for workflow applications and increased pressure on speed of delivery, it is no longer feasible to engage technical experts for every app project,” Kahn explained. “IT developers are still building business critical applications with App Engine and we are providing App Engine Studio to help a new class of ‘developers’ to meet the new demand, digitizing their own process. Our customers that are most successful in their digital transformation view development as a team sport with IT developers and citizen developers on a single platform, bringing their respective expertise.”

Additional workflow solutions introduced today are Process Optimization, which lets users visually create and improve their underlying processes; Workflow Optimization, enables organizations to optimize productivity by monitoring workload and KPIs; and Engagement Messenger, which extends self-service AI search and Case, Agent and Knowledge Management interactions, the company said in the Quebec announcement.

New native AI capabilities in the Quebec release include ITOM Predictive AIOps, which can detect issues and help automate resolutions; Virtual Agent enhancements that offer guided setup and topic recommendations, along with AI-powered conversational experiences for issue resolution; and AI Search, which gives a personalized and relevant actionable information, the company announced.

Also new in the Quebec release is Roadmap Planning, which Kahn said is a tool for portfolio managers and executives to do high-level planning across projects with a drag-and-drop interface to ensure value is being delivered through efficient processes. “Since work can be mapped across projects, the solution provides the ability to configure the roadmap views that best suit the desired business objectives, as well as provide data that ties in business planning/reporting and generates insights on the business value or business impact of what is going on in the value stream,” he said. “It also works with our new Alignment Planner Workspace, supporting customers in their need for Hybrid work management —giving users visibility into both traditional and Agile work methods.”