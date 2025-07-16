Anthropic has announced the launch of a new analytics dashboard in Claude Code to give development teams insights into how they are using the tool.

It tracks metrics such as lines of code accepted, suggestion acceptance rate, total user activity over time, total spend over time, average daily spend for each user, and average daily lines of code accepted for each user.

These metrics can help organizations understand developer satisfaction with Claude Code suggestions, track code generation effectiveness, and identify opportunities for process improvements.

According to Anthropic, by tracking these metrics, development teams will be able to better assess the ROI of AI and see where they are getting the most value.

The company says that an analytics dashboard was one of the most requested features from its enterprise customers, and that it marks another step in the company’s mission to enable engineering teams to adapt their AI practices as things evolve.

The analytics dashboard is available to organizations that are using Claude Code with the Anthropic API through the Anthropic Console.