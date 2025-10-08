Atlassian is hosting its annual user conference Team ‘25 Europe this week in Barcelona, and during the event, the company shared several new and upcoming updates to its generative AI assistant Rovo.

“With so many customers embracing our AI vision, we’re not slowing down. We’ve been busy packing Rovo full of new AI-powered skills, smarts, and places to transform your workday,” the company wrote in a blog post.

Atlassian announced the general availability of its AI coding agent Rovo Dev. Rovo Dev can help with code reviews, documentation, dependency cleanups, and more, and it leverages context from tickets, docs, incidents, and business goals to provide developers with information that will help them make more informed decisions.

“Powered by Atlassian’s Teamwork Graph, Rovo Dev understands your company, your projects, and your goals—and connects the dots across Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, Compass, Jira Service Management, and more. It’s not just about code: Rovo Dev brings together business context, documentation, tickets, and code history, so developers always have the full story at their fingertips,” Atlassian wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, starting early next year, Rovo Search will become the default search in Jira, which will allow Jira’s search to suggest relevant issues and projects.

Rovo Chat will also be getting over 100 out-of-the-box modular capabilities from Atlassian and its partners that can be used in chat, agents, and workflows. Other new Chat capabilities include the ability to remember past conversations and preferences and a new collaborative workspace called Canvas.

Updates to Rovo Studio, a platform that brings together all of Atlassian’s building tools, include the ability to create agents that combine multiple Rovo Skills, fine-grained permissions for agents, and Automations to allow agents to be embedded into cross-team workflows.

The company also announced that desktop and mobile versions of Rovo will be available soon, and the mobile app will be able to be downloaded by users who don’t have a paid Atlassian subscription for $5/user.

In addition to these updates to Rovo, Atlassian also announced its Software Collection and Service Collection. The Software Collection is composed of Rovo Dev, Bitbucket, Pipelines, Compass, and DX, and provides insights across the SDLC so that engineering leaders can see where their teams are getting stuck and why. The Service Collection combines Jira Service Management, Customer Service Management, and Assets into a single platform and subscription.