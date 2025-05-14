At its annual conference Boomi World 2025, Boomi announced the general availability of Boomi Agentstudio (initially called Boomi AI Studio), an AI agent management solution.

With Boomi Agentstudio, developers are given a no-code platform for designing, governing, and orchestrating AI agents.

It supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for connecting AI agents to data sources and tools.

Boomi also announced an integration with Amazon Q Business, allowing agents created in Agentstudio to be grounded in a company’s entire knowledge base. “Imagine an agent that doesn’t just react to shipping delays based on general knowledge gleaned from the internet but instead makes intelligent decisions based on customer contracts, business rules, previous issue resolutions, partner networks, and other data — all of which is available through a company’s knowledge base,” Boomi wrote in a blog post.

Additionally, the company announced the release of five new AI agents:

Integration Advisor Agent , which reviews integration processes and provides actionable feedback on how to improve integration efficiency and maintainability

API Design Agent , which designs and edits APIs that adhere to best practices

API Documentation Agent , which generates business and technical documentation from API definitions

Data Connector Agent , which designs and creates data integration connectors for REST-based data sources

Resolve Agent, which troubleshoots integration process failures

Other updates from the event include integration of Boomi Data Integration into the Boomi Enterprise Platform and support for MuleSoft API Gateways in Boomi API Management.

“Boomi is uniquely positioned at the intersection of AI, enterprise data, and business process automation,” said Ed Macosky, chief product and technology officer at Boomi. “As originators of the iPaaS category — and the first integration and automation platform to introduce AI agents with full lifecycle management — Boomi continues to lead the industry forward. With today’s announcements, we’re setting a new standard for AI-driven automation, empowering organizations to move faster, operate smarter, and unlock the full value of their data.”