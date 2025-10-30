The AI coding editor Cursor announced the launch of Cursor 2.0, the next iteration of the platform, featuring a new interface for working with multiple agents and its first ever coding model.

The new multi-agent interface centers around agents instead of files. With this new interface, up to eight agents can work in parallel, using git worktrees and remote trees to prevent them from interfering with each other. It also allows developers to have multiple models attempt the same problem and see which one produces the best output.

While this new interface is designed for agents, developers will still be able to open files or switch back to the classic IDE as needed.

The new coding model, Composer, is four times faster than similar models, the company claims. It was designed for low-latency agentic coding tasks in Cursor, and it can complete most turns in less than 30 seconds.

It was trained on a variety of tools, including codebase-wide semantic search, which makes it capable of understanding and working with large codebases.

It is also now easier for developers to review code produced by agents and a new native browser tool enables Cursor to more easily test its work and iterate until the intended result is achieved.

Other new features include custom commands that can be applied to all members of a team, voice mode, and an improved prompt UI.

More information on Cursor 2.0 is available here.