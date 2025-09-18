Progress has announced that it is bringing its AI coding assistants to Telerik and Kendo UI libraries.

Previously, the company had added AI assistants to Progress Telerik UI for Blazor and Progress KendoReact. According to the company, with today’s release, it now offers AI coding assistance across all major UI component libraries, including ASP.NET Core, WPF, WinForms, .NET MAUI, and Angular.

Progress’ AI coding assistants integrate within developers’ existing IDE workflows and work in AI coding solutions like GitHub Copilot, Claude Code, and Cursor.

They can complete tasks such as generating and configuring components, surfacing relevant API documentation, and resolving component-specific issues, Progress explained.

These libraries also enable developers to build AI capabilities into customer-facing applications, such as conversational chat UIs, inline AI prompting, prompt-based Data Grid actions for filtering and sorting, and an AI assistant column in Data Grids.

Additionally, the company announced updates to its visual styling tool, Progress ThemeBuilder. Customers will now be able to create and customize themes using natural language prompts.

“AI coding tools have transformed software development, taking over more mundane work and allowing engineers to focus on more innovative tasks which demand expertise,” said Loren Jarrett, EVP and GM of digital experience at Progress Software. “While great efficiency drivers, these generic AI coding tools fall short when generating a sophisticated user interface with high expectations for experience and precision. Our coding assistants fill that gap—providing precise context and enterprise class UI libraries, enabling AI-powered generation of sophisticated experiences, directly from a developer’s AI code generator or IDE of choice.”