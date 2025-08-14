Application monitoring company Sentry is making it easier to gain visibility into MCP servers with the launch of a new monitoring tool.

With MCP monitoring, developers can understand things like which clients are experiencing errors, which tools are most used, or which tools are running slow. They can also correlate errors with events like traffic spikes or new release deployments, or figure out if errors are only happening on one type of transport.

According to Cody De Arkland, head of developer experience at Sentry, when Sentry launched its own MCP server, it was getting over 30 million requests per month. He said that at that scale, it’s inevitable that errors will occur, and existing monitoring tools were struggling with MCP servers.

“We needed to know things like traffic load and AI client usage, which tools were getting called the most, which were slow or failing, and which inputs were causing things to break. We needed to know all of this without relying on users to tell us,” he said.

This led them to build this tool for themselves, and now they are releasing it for all because anyone building on top of MCP could run into the same problems.

Sentry’s MCP monitoring is available in beta today for customers using Sentry’s JavaScript SDK, and only requires one line of code to set up.

The company plans to continue to add monitoring functionality over the next several months, including Trace Propagation to carry forward trace identifiers to downstream services from the MCP server, support for Cloudflare’s McpAgent, and support for Python and other languages.