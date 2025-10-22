MariaDB’s Enterprise Platform 2026 release was announced today, with the promise that it will act as “the definitive database platform for building next-generation intelligent applications.”

According to MariaDB, this latest release combines transactional, analytical, and vector databases into a single database platform.

To support agentic AI, the company added native RAG for grounding LLMs with context from MariaDB without needing embeddings, vector stores, or retrieval pipelines. The company also added ready-to-use agents within the platform, including a developer copilot that connects to the database and can respond to natural language queries, and a DBA copilot that can manage tasks like performance tuning and debugging.

Additionally, the company added an integrated MCP server so that agents can interact with MariaDB databases. The MCP interface in MariaDB allows users to integrate vector search, LLMs, and standard SQL operations, and allows agents to launch serverless databases in the cloud.

“The future of applications is agentic. AI agents need to probe, analyze and transact in real time and at enormous scale. At the same time, agents need to be grounded in insights contained in enterprise data that is trapped in fragmented silos today,” said Vikas Mathur, chief product officer of MariaDB. “MariaDB Enterprise Platform 2026 is purpose-built to eliminate that architectural friction. In combining transactional, analytical and AI workloads, we are enabling our customers to build the next wave of intelligent applications on a single database platform, shortening the path from raw transactional data to valuable business outcomes.”

In addition, MariaDB Exa is a new analytics offering for multi-terabyte, complex analytics on operational data. MariaDB says that this new offering is 1000x faster than traditional OLTP engines. It integrates directly with MariaDB’s transactional database and does not require data to move to a separate analytics solution to perform queries.

MariaDB ColumnStore was updated as well with a new query accelerator that can directly process transactional data, enabling parallel OLAP queries on real-time business data. It also has new read-replica nodes that enable compute resources to be added without redistributing data, integrated cluster management tools, automated upgrade processes, and enhanced data import options.

Other new features are the MariaDB Enterprise Manager, which provides a centralized view of the entire database environment; a new database firewall in their advanced database proxy, MariaDB MaxScale; and general availability of MariaDB Cloud Serverless.