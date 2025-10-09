Redgate Software has announced the launch of its new data modeling tool that helps organizations deal with the complexity of working with multiple database platforms.

Redgate Data Modeler is a rebranded version of the Vertabelo Data Modeler, following Redgate’s acquisition of the company. According to Redgate, the tool had already been used by thousands of data professionals, and will now be able to take advantage of a stronger product roadmap backed by Redgate.

Redgate recently conducted a report where it found that 79% of organizations surveyed use more than one database platform and 29% use more than five.

Redgate Data Modeler supports 10 different database types and allows companies to visualize, document, and evolve their database structures without having to write an SQL. It currently supports Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL, SQLite, IBM DB2, Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, HyperSQL, and Google Big Query.

“We’ve been aware of Vertabelo’s presence in the database space for some time, and it quickly became clear that the company’s offerings were a natural fit with Redgate,” said Jakub Lamik, CEO of Redgate. “Vertabelo brings a SaaS-native, platform-agnostic modeling solution that complements our existing strengths and extends our reach beyond SQL Server. This acquisition strengthens our ability to support every stage of the database development lifecycle – from design through to deployment – and accelerates our portfolio offerings towards increased productivity and automated database development. With Redgate Data Modeler, customers gain a powerful, collaborative tool that reduces complexity, increases reliability, and helps teams deliver value faster.”

According to the company, this announcement follows other integrations of acquired technologies into Redgate’s product portfolio, including the open-source data migration tool Flyway and the database ranking company DB-Engines.

“The launch of Redgate Data Modeler continues this trajectory, laying the foundation for further innovation in multi-database, cloud-based productivity solutions,” Redgate wrote in an announcement.