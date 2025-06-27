At Broadcom’s Spark VSM Summit—“VSM evolution meets AI revolution”—SD Times sits with VSM head Jean Louis Vignaud to explore AI’s impact on value stream management.

Key takeaways include – AI automates tasks, assesses risk and progress, and augments work like user stories, while VSM offers the alignment, visibility and metrics AI needs. Top use cases include resource forecasting, strategic investment alignment and compliance flagging. Executives should break down silos, shift to product-based funding and boost AI literacy.

Companies must tidy data and use VSM systems to capture proprietary knowledge. Vignaud predicts VSM will manage business knowledge as an asset with human–AI teams that adapt and optimize.

