Microsoft announced the latest innovations to Microsoft Fabric at a user conference for the platform, FabCon. Microsoft Fabric is a platform that brings data from multiple sources into one place.

The company announced the launch of Graph, a low-code platform for modeling and analyzing relationships in data. According to Microsoft, Graph is based on the graph capabilities that power LinkedIn, and can help reveal connections across customers, partners, and supply chains.

Another new feature, Maps, allows users to visualize and enrich location-based data. It allows users to make decisions that factor location in, allowing them to better respond to operational challenges in real time.

“AI is sparking new cross-company collaboration by connecting enterprise data — uniting business functions, accelerating decisions and empowering teams to share and scale value through open data flow. Whether it’s mapping supply chain dependencies or visualizing customer journeys, Graph and Maps help businesses move from isolated data points to a connected, actionable foundation for AI,” the company wrote in a post.

Microsoft also announced new capabilities in OneLake, the unified data lake underlying Fabric. It is adding mirroring capabilities for Oracle and GoogleBig Query, extended support for data agents, and OneLake shortcuts for Azure Blob Storage.

Additionally, OneLake now has an integration with Azure AI Search, which will allow users to build more context-aware agents.

There is also a preview for the OneLake Table API that will allow apps to discover and inspect tables with the platform’s security model.

And finally, Fabric and Azure AI Foundry are becoming more closely integrated. Fabric provides a way to connect up data and then Azure AI Foundry allows developers to use familiar tools for building and scaling AI applications and agents.

“By bringing data, models and operations together, Fabric and Azure AI Foundry help businesses accelerate innovation and align AI initiatives with strategic goals. This unified approach eliminates complexity, speeds adoption and creates a platform-first advantage so organizations can unlock new value from their data and lead in the next generation of AI readiness,” the company wrote.