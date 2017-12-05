Google has announced the release of Android Oreo (Go edition) as part of tomorrow’s Android 8.1 release. Devices with 512MB to 1GB of memory will receive the Go optimizations. The Go edition features three key components: improved operating system, a new set of Google apps, and a tuned version of the Google Play Store. On average, apps will run 15 percent faster on devices that run Android Oreo (Go edition).

“Since Android’s creation, our mission has been to bring the power of computing to everyone. As a global operating system, Android has grown to more than 2 billion active devices around the world, with more users in India than the U.S. To make sure billions more people can get access to computing, it’s important that entry-level devices are fully functioning smartphones that can browse the web and use apps. At Google I/O this year, we gave an early look at a project we called ‘Android Go’ to make this possible,” Sagar Kamdar, director of product management for Android, wrote in a post.

Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes now available

Red Hat has announced the general availability of Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes. The curated set of frameworks and runtimes will allow organizations to speed up cloud-native development.

“Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes manifests Red Hat’s decade-plus of experience with Red Hat JBoss Middleware in this new runtime offering built from the ground up for the next generation of microservices-based application development,” said Mike Piech, vice president and general manager of Middleware at Red Hat.

Features include: ability to integrate capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift with the programming model of multiple runtimes, DevOps integration and automation, and the ability to build responsive apps and services capable of handling a large number of users and events.

Django 2.0 is released

Django 2.0 has been released with support for Python 3.4, 3.5, and 3.6, though this will be the last release to support Python 3.4. It features a simplified URL routing syntax, mobile-friendly contrib.admin, and Window expressions. There are also several minor features, which can be found here.

Microsoft releases updates to Visual Studio 2017 and Visual Studio for Mac

Microsoft released significant updates to Visual Studio 2017 and Visual Studio for Mac. Visual Studio Version 15.5 features many improvement to performance, most notably cutting C# and VB projects load times in half. It is also faster to switch between debug and release, as well as adding, removing, and renaming files and folders in .NET core projects. In addition, the company introduced back-step debugging, which takes a snapshot of the application at each breakpoint and debugger step. More information can be found here.