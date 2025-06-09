During WWDC today, Apple announced a number of updates to its tools for software developers, including the new Foundation Models framework, Xcode 26, Swift 6.2, and more.

Foundation Models framework

The framework will enable any app developer to utilize Apple Intelligence’s on-device processing for their apps. Apple Intelligence leverages Apple’s silicon processors to be able to process data without it leaving the device, ensuring better data privacy for users.

According to Apple, Automattic’s journaling app Day One utilized the framework to add intelligence features that are privacy-centric.

“The Foundation Model framework has helped us rethink what’s possible with journaling,” said Paul Mayne, head of Day One at Automattic. “Now we can bring intelligence and privacy together in ways that deeply respect our users.”

The framework natively supports Swift, and includes capabilities such as guided generation and tool calling.

Xcode 26

The company announced the latest version of Xcode, a platform for developing, testing, and distributing apps for Apple platforms. Xcode 26 enables developers to connect LLMs, and has built-in support for ChatGPT. Developers will be able to use API keys from third-party providers or run local models on their Mac.

It also introduces Coding Tools, a coding agent that can take on tasks such as generating a preview or fixing issues.

Other new additions in Xcode 26 include a redesigned navigation experience, updates to the localization catalog, and improved support for Voice Control to dictate Swift code and enable developers to navigate the interface completely by voice.

“Developers play a vital role in shaping the experiences customers love across Apple platforms,” said Susan Prescott, vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations at Apple. “With access to the on-device Apple Intelligence foundation model and new intelligence features in Xcode 26, we’re empowering developers to build richer, more intuitive apps for users everywhere.”

App Intents

App Intents allows developers to integrate actions and content in their own apps with system experiences like Siri, Spotlight, widgets, and controls. It is being updated with support for Apple’s visual intelligence, which will enable developers to allow their apps to provide visual search results within visual intelligence. Clicking on that result will take the user directly to the app.

According to Apple, Etsy has implemented this already, so now Etsy listings will show up in visual intelligence search and redirect to the Etsy app.

Swift 6.2

The latest version of Swift adds features that improve performance, concurrency, and interoperability with languages like C++, Java, and JavaScript.

Last year, the company introduced strict concurrency checking with the release of Swift 6. “Swift 6 marks the start of the journey to make data-race safety dramatically easier. The usability of data-race safety remains an area of active development, and your feedback will help shape future improvements,” the Swift development team wrote in a post.

Swift 6.2 builds on this by adding the ability to configure modules or files to run on the main actor by default, which simplifies writing single-threaded code, according to Apple.

Running Linux containers on Mac

Apple also announced the Containerization framework, which allows developers to create, download, and run Linux containers on Macs.

The framework is built on an open-source framework optimized for Apple silicon. It provides secure isolation between container images as well.

App Store updates

The App Store now includes Accessibility Nutrition Labels on app pages that list out what accessibility features an app supports, such as VoiceOver, Voice Control, Larger Text, and Captions.

These labels will show up on an app’s product page and will be specific to each platform the app is supported on. Developers will be able to optionally add a link to a website that users can visit to get more details on the accessibility features.

Additionally, the App Store Connect app on iOS and iPadOS now allows developers to view TestFlight screenshots and crash feedback, and get push notifications when beta testers provide feedback. The Connect API now allows developers to create webhooks to get real-time updates, and adds support for Apple-Hosted Background Assets and Game Center configuration.