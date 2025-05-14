At its annual developer conference, LaunchDarkly announced a number of new features across its platform designed to “help teams release faster, mitigate failures instantly, and turn software releases into a competitive advantage.”

Guarded Releases has gotten several new updates designed to help development teams monitor their rollouts so they can stop issues quickly. Smart Minimums dynamically adjust sample size based on traffic and release context, Health Checks validate flag configurations upfront, and Error Monitoring detects and groups exceptions triggered by a rollout.

New capabilities were also added to AI Configs, such as the ability to target specific user segments, validate models in real-world conditions, and run side-by-side experiments. New governance tools were also added to enable developers to review, audit, and manage AI changes.

The Experimentation feature was updated with native support for Snowflake, a redesigned workflow for creating experiments, and Multi-Armed Bandits, which shifts traffic to the best performing variation in an A/B test in real time.

New Release Management capabilities include support for team-level comparisons in Launch Insights, Views to make it easier to manage flags at scale, and better performance on its delivery network FDNv2 and the Fastly Edge SDK.

LaunchDarkly also launched Product Analytics, which allows teams to analyze feature usage, discover patterns, and tie user behavior to business outcomes.

“Software used to evolve quarterly. Today, it changes by the hour. And with AI systems adapting in production, often unpredictably, release management at feature level granularity has become mission-critical,” said Dan Rogers, CEO of LaunchDarkly. “Teams need the ability to ship with precision, respond in real time, and continuously optimize what’s live. That’s what LaunchDarkly delivers: a safer, smarter way to build and release software in an AI-powered world.”