New Relic has announced a new integration with GitHub Copilot’s coding agent. It provides monitoring of code deployments and can automatically detect issues that arise as a result of changes.

Whenever a problem is identified, New Relic will create a GitHub issue with any relevant context, which the developer can then assign to GitHub Copilot to have it analyze the issue, draft a fix, and submit a draft pull request for the developer to review.

“With the innovative integration of New Relic’s intelligent observability technology with GitHub Copilot coding agent, we are closing the loop on ensuring continued application health,” Manav Khurana, chief product officer at New Relic. Together with our long time partner GitHub, we are providing a new, agentic way for modern software development that uses the power of agentic AI to transform the way enterprises innovate.”

Snyk launches AI agent security platform

Snyk AI Trust Platform is designed to help software development teams working with AI mitigate business risk.

It includes features such as an AI assistant that provides security intelligence recommendations, a suite of AI-powered security agents, an AI governance solution that deploys guardrails for AI development, a framework for building and maturing an AI strategy, and the ability for Snyk’s partners to integrate its capabilities into their platforms via Snyk’s MCP server.

“I’m confident that the Snyk AI Trust Platform will be a gamechanger for global organizations looking to further invest in AI-driven development,” said Danny Allan, chief technology officer, Snyk. “Autopilot didn’t replace the need for actual pilots, and in that same vein, we envision a world where AI augments developers, but never fully replaces them. No one is better positioned than Snyk to help with the near-term strategic and practical adoption of AI by building in security from the outset.”

DataRobot launches syftr open source framework for agentic AI

Syftr helps developers discover and implement the best combination of components, parameters, tools, and strategies for agentic AI. Developers can use it to evaluate any module, flow, embedding model, or LLM.

“As organizations increasingly explore agentic AI systems, practitioners and developers need to quickly evaluate the latest technologies and ensure that their agentic workflows are optimally performant for specific use cases based on model quality, cost, and desired behavior. Syftr addresses this challenge through a groundbreaking multi-objective approach that rapidly simulates possible configurations to identify the best AI workflows with enterprise data and optimizes for task accuracy, latency, and cost,” the company wrote in an announcement.