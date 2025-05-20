Red Hat today at its Summit event announced Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite, which the company said was designed to make developers more productive and their applications more secure.

The Advanced Developer Suite includes Red Hat Developer Hub, an internal developer portal (IDP) built on the Cloud Native Computing Foundation project Backstage. The Developer Hub has software templates for AI scenarios ready for deployment on OpenShift AI, the company wrote in its announcement. Those templates, it said, leverage Red Hat AI solutions “that consist of pre-architected and supported approaches to building and deploying AI-enabled services or components,” that developers can use without having to understand the technology used to implement it. Some common use cases for development include chatbots, audio-to-text, code generation and retrieval augmented generation.

Two other pieces of the Developer Suite are Red Hat Trusted Profile Analyzer and Trusted Artifact Signer. The Profile Analyzer is used to manage software bills of materials and vulnerabilities to give developers and DevOps teams the risk intelligence they need to ensure the applications are secure. The Artifact Signer offers cryptographic signing and artifact verification via the Sigstore project.

RELATED: Red Hat Summit news: RHEL 10, OpenShift Lightspeed

But it’s the integrations with RedHat OpenShift Pipelines and OpenShift GitOps, along with third-party CI/CD solutions, that enable users to accelerate application delivery, automate testing, and more, according to Red Hat. Along with that, Red Hat OpenShift Dev Spaces provide the cloud development environment that allows instant developer onboarding with all the tools, templates and security requirements built in.

Integrating the Advanced Developer Suite with Red Hat AI also helps drive developer innovation, as it includes Red Hat Inference Server, Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI) and OpenShift AI for applications that are secure and AI-enabled.

In the announcement, Mike Barrett, vice president, hybrid platform at Red Hat, said, “We are excited about the release of Red Hat Advanced Developer Suite as it brings together several solutions in a manner that will allow our customers faster use of the technologies. It pivots the focus towards developer productivity by way of platform engineering technologies for your largest platform investments. … Speed, security and AI innovation should never be mutually exclusive.”

The Advanced Developer Suite will be available on July 1.