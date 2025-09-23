Syncfusion, a company that provides a library of UI components, has announced the release of Essential Studio 2025 Volume 3.

For this latest release, the company has reorganized the entire suite, splitting it up into multiple smaller solutions so that developers who only use a subset of the features can get what they need without a subscription to the entire suite.

“Over time, as the product line grew, we started hearing a common line of customer feedback. Many teams told us that while they appreciated the complete Enterprise bundle, their needs focused on specific areas, like UI controls, document processing, or even an editor, such as PDF Viewer or Word. Buying the entire suite sometimes felt like more than what was required for their projects,” Syncfusion wrote in a blog post.

Going forward, Essential Studio will be broken up as follows:

Essential Studio UI Edition , which features over 1,600 UI components across major front-end frameworks

, which features over 1,600 UI components across major front-end frameworks Essential Studio Document SDK , which features document processing libraries for working with Word, Excel, PDF, and PowerPoint files

, which features document processing libraries for working with Word, Excel, PDF, and PowerPoint files Essential Studio PDF Viewer SDK for viewing, annotating, and filling PDF documents

for viewing, annotating, and filling PDF documents Essential Studio DOCX Editor SDK , for adding word doc editing features to applications

, for adding word doc editing features to applications Essential Studio Spreadsheet Editor SDK , for adding spreadsheet editing features to applications

, for adding spreadsheet editing features to applications Essential Studio Enterprise Edition, the existing subscription that includes all of Essential Studio’s offerings

Existing Enterprise Edition customers can continue to use their software without changes, and new customers will be able to pick and choose what they need. “Instead of buying the full suite, you can now purchase only the edition you need, whether it’s UI controls, document processing, or a specific Viewer/editor,” the company wrote.

Additionally, Syncfusion added two new AI-powered Blazor features: a Smart Paste Button for context-aware pasting and Smart TextArea for autocompleting sentences.

Blazor’s Gantt Chart component now supports work breakdown structure columns, time-zone-based scheduling, and Excel-like filtering. The Rich Text Editor now supports quick-insert for table rows and columns as well.

There is also a new PDF Viewer SDK for Blazor, which features a preview for a Smart PDF Viewer that offers features like document summarization, smart redaction, and smart form-filling.

Finally, a few new .NET MAUI components were added, including a Markdown Viewer to allow apps to render Markdown content and a Rich Text Editor component that provides support for multiple formatting options, images, tables, clipboard operations, and localization.