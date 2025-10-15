Twilio today announced new features to help companies create and maintain customer experiences that are based on trusted data.

According to Twilio, having access to accurate and reliable data is crucial for customer engagement, but data teams often face delay and missed opportunities as a result of an inability to trace, diagnose and resolve data issues. Additionally, these teams often have to work across multiple altering mechanisms, which can lead to important alerts getting missed, also resulting in downtime or other reputational damage.

New observability and alerting capabilities are designed to help address those challenges and eliminate the time-consuming work of tracking down issues in data.

The new Granular Observability capability provides access details for each event ID to make it easier to trace, diagnose, and resolve issues, while the new Altering Hub provides a centralized location for configuring, viewing, and managing alerts.

The company also updated its APIs to make them more customizable and provide better access and flexibility for data teams.

The Audience and Destination Configuration API enables teams to programmatically create, preview, and manage audiences, and the Profile API allows teams to leverage Twilio Segment’s Data Graph and unified profiles to query entities, update identifiers, and mask PII.

New auto-instrumentation capabilities will also enable teams to create and modify event triggers on web and mobile without development expertise.

“With today’s updates, we’re giving businesses a smart and intuitive control tower for every signal across the customer journey,” said Inbal Shani, chief product officer and head of R&D at Twilio. “By bringing together complete observability, proactive alerting, seamless instrumentation, and API-first workflows, we are unlocking platform-wide capabilities designed to help our customers build engagement that is not only trusted, but truly transformative.”