Zencoder has announced a public beta for Zentester, its new end-to-end UI testing AI agent.

Zentester imitates how humans behave when interacting with web applications, such as navigating the layout, and identifying and using interactive elements. It does this by combining images (screenshots) with DOM (snapshot) information.

As it runs through test scenarios, it generates test artifacts that capture the actions performed and the expected visual and functional outcomes.

According to the company, these tests are designed to be maintainable over time and less prone to having issues when an application changes.

It also automatically follows end-to-end testing best practices, such as proper wait strategies, error handling, and test isolation.

“Zentester represents a significant step forward in making E2E testing both more accessible and more reliable. By combining AI intelligence with visual understanding, we’re removing the traditional barriers that have kept comprehensive E2E testing out of reach for many teams,” Zentester wrote in a blog post.