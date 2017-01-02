Companies today are like teenagers learning how to drive; there’s a lot of stop and go, and a strong desire to go fast. While it’s necessary for organizations to find a solution that fits their agile transformation, experts suggest there is no need to rush. Before getting the green light to go to market, teams should slow down and take a step back so they can avoid some major automation pitfalls.
Like anything with software testing, there is risk. Automating tests takes effort in order to be successful, and the last thing business leaders want are poorly conceived and executed tests, creating a costly and time-wasting mess.
Lubos Parobek, vice president of product at Sauce Labs, said a major risk he sees companies concerned with is the idea of test flakiness, where tests fail because they were badly written. This is why best practices are important, he said, because the more teams are educated, the better chance they have at building tests that are maintainable and reliable.
Michael Eckhoff, software test automation veteran at Tricentis, said one of the biggest pitfalls he sees is companies trying to pick a software automation tool and expecting it to solve all of their problems. What companies really need to do is figure out how to pick the right tool that best meets their needs, and to ensure that the company is ready for it, according to him.
“You can typically get that first quick win with intuitive test-case design,” said Eckhoff. “Getting to that second phase of really intelligently designing your test portfolio to ensure that you are testing to get the best risk coverage or best business value is where that [best-practice] methodology comes back into play.”
Another risk comes from overconfidence, said Eckhoff. Companies look at their processes, see a large amount of automated test cases, and assume they are in “good shape,” he said. The problem in this case is the tests are not clearly defined, and in many cases, the test definition doesn’t stay consistent with what the test is actually doing, he said.
Companies need to get their teams to buy into the concept of test automation, or organizations will continue to treat agile as the “Wild West,” where teams do whatever they want just to release things fast, and then when it breaks, they do it again, said Eckhoff. He said this way of thinking just doesn’t work for the enterprise, and those organizations need more than just a tool to achieve speed and quality applications; they need a process in place that supports agile development and QA early on.
Rushing to automation
When getting started with a software automation tool or solution, organizations should pause and do a bit more planning up front before jumping into the deep end, according to Parasoft’s CMO, Marc Brown. He said he has seen organizations select an automation tool based on a very limited developer group, but in the end, the assessment wasn’t broad enough to see how it impacted their daily activities or how it helped their agile initiatives.
Brown also said that a lot of teams get into problems with their testing strategies because they rush into using an automation tool to quickly solve one problem, which means they lack the “big picture,” or what software automation can do over time for their company.
“I think if operations slows down and they get guidance from people who have expertise in agile development [and] Continuous Testing, and have looked [at the tool] broadly to see how it supports the developers, the testers, the managers, and the executives,” said Brown, “most people will recognize there is value in getting a solution that covers all of those various roles.”
Brown added that the one shortcut he sees companies taking is not testing adequately. He said these companies “race to market with blinders and really cross their fingers hoping they won’t get caught up with a bad defect.” The risk of not testing can be as detrimental as hurting the company’s brand or market reputation. And in some cases, having a malfunction in software could really physically hurt the customer.
Parobek said that he also sees companies trying to cut corners, and in his personal experience, it’s never worth it.
“Consumers more and more have very high expectations of web and mobile apps that are coming from the services they use, whether that’s banks, retailers, etc., so having the application that you cut corners with that you deliver early and it is buggy, it’s a bad tradeoff,” said Parobek. “Going to Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, and [automated] testing is a way you can speed everything up and get higher quality.”
He does believe that with the right tool, companies can “have your cake and eat it too,” but that requires proper investment and planning to do it right.
