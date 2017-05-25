Talend, a global leader in cloud and big data integration software, announced it is working with Cloudera as the first integration provider to support Cloudera Altus, a newly released Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering that simplifies running large-scale data processing applications in the public cloud. Companies can use combination of Altus and Talend technology to reduce overall data management costs, accelerate, and simplify hybrid, on-premises, and cloud big data projects. Today’s announcement was made in conjunction with Talend’s participation in the 2017 Strata Data Conference, taking place this week at the ExCeL London convention center.

“We’re excited about Altus because it allows companies to deploy big data projects dramatically faster with far less operational support,” said Michael Pickett, vice president, Business Development and Partner Ecosystems, Talend. “Talend is extending this value proposition by making it incredibly easy to build and seamlessly deploy intelligent data pipelines onto the Altus platform.”

The initial Altus service targets foundational data transformation and processing workloads while minimizing cluster management and operations. Altus provides users with familiar tools packaged in an open, unified, enterprise-grade platform service that delivers common storage, metadata, security, and management across data sets. The service allows enterprises to easily spin up/spin down Cloudera clusters without the steep learning curve often associated with cloud.

“Talend’s partnership with us is making it easy for thousands of data sources to be made available on the Altus platform and to simply execute data pipelines against those ingested data sets,” said Tom Pinckney, Head of Business Development, Cloudera. “By integrating with Altus, Talend is ensuring that our joint customers can seamlessly get up and running on the Cloudera platform – speeding their time to value. This is a big win for customers who will now have the ability to quickly and easily build and run elastic data pipelines on the trusted Cloudera distribution that feeds complex BI, data science, and real-time applications.”

Using Talend’s simple, intuitive, user interface, developers can build intelligent data pipelines on the Altus platform and leverage all its capabilities for managing and monitoring big data applications in the cloud. Using Talend, Cloudera customers can transparently build big data integration jobs that can run both on-premises and in the cloud. For Amazon Web Services customers, Cloudera Altus translates into added value, making it easier for organizations to add big data to their existing cloud data management infrastructure.