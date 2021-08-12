Google launched the fourth beta of the Android operating system, Android 12, which has now achieved the Platform Stability milestone. The changes impacting Android app developers are now finalized.

One major change is a new dashboard in Settings that lets users see which apps are accessing which type of data and when.

Android 12 also shows an indicator in the status bar when an app is using the camera or microphone and offers new toggles in Quick Settings, letting users instantly disable microphone and camera access for all apps.

Additional details are available here.

LANSA launches portal development acceleration with Portalize

The hybrid low-code platform provider LANSA announced Portalize, which simplifies and accelerates application development for developers using Visual LANSA.

The solution includes advanced features that make it easy for users to navigate safely, security features such as IP monitoring and banning, and numerous user and admin features.

“We’ve taken Visual LANSA, the most powerful and efficient Low Code Platform for developers and leveraged it to provide a giant leap in acceleration for those wanting to build very simple to the most complex enterprise portals. The value offered between Visual LANSA and Portalize for portal development is unparalleled in the industry,” said Craig Trautman, the general manager at LANSA.

Talend announces product updates toward healthier data

Talend introduced the latest updates to Talend Data Fabric that extend support for advanced analytics, enable efficient data sharing, and improvee security for governance at scale.

“One of the biggest crises businesses face today is a lack of agility caused by untimely, inaccessible, incomplete, and inaccurate data,” said Krishna Tammana, the CTO at Talend. “With Talend’s latest release, we’re helping data professionals connect, share, and improve their data faster and more securely. These innovations represent one step in our ongoing journey to help our customers put healthier data at the center of their businesses.”

This release introduces a self-service API portal that provides a central listing of APIs and documentation to enable internal teams and external partners to discover, learn, integrate, and share data via microservices.

Call for Code Research Challenge for climate change

IBM is encouraging graduate students, or advanced undergraduate students with experience or high interest in research at participating universities to participate n the upcoming Call for Code Research Challenge which focuses on climate change which kicks off on September 8th.

Teams will be asked to build a solution using at least on IBM technology that aids humanity in either sustainable water use, resilient agriculture, responsible production, or climate risk and impact.

At the end of the challenge, participants will have to show a 3-minute video detailing what they’ve created, a description of how they put it all together, who their project is intended to help, and a roadmap to show the judges where the project is going.