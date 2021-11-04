Talend has announced the release of Talend Fall 2021, which adds data health concepts across Talend Data Fabric.

The new version includes Stitch Unlimited, which offers industry-first, non-consumption-based pricing for unlimited users and integrations.

Users will also have access to a Trust Score so that everyone can know that they’re making the right decisions based on high-quality data. Native Trust Score for Snowflake now generates an automated Trust Score on all rows of data across all datasets in one’s Snowflake data warehouse.

The new Talend Studio 8 allows users to tailor their development user experience with in-app updates and notifications. Two new features to the Talend Data Inventory include self-service Data API sharing that gives non-technical users the power to create APIs quickly.

With new data crawling capabilities in Data Inventory lift, users can now automatically crawl their JDBC cloud data warehouses for datasets and scale Trust Score across all your data, so they can always trust the health of their data even as that data changes over time.

“With these enhancements across the Talend ecosystem, our customers have more ways than ever to deliver healthy data throughout the organization for better decision making and better business outcomes,” the Talend team wrote in a blog post.

The new Talend Data Quality Service is a managed service that makes it easy for companies to scale data quality management across the organization as their needs grow.