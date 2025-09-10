Following its acquisition of retrieval-augmented generation AI solution innovator Nuclia in June, Progress today is announcing the launch of Progress Agentic RAG, a RAG-as-a-Service platform designed to empower companies to transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence.

The retrieval-augmented generation platform can help organizations struggling to get value from Large Language Models by providing results based on business data, both structured and unstructured, according to the company announcement.

“Progress Agentic RAG is redefining how businesses interact with their data,” said Yogesh Gupta, CEO of Progress Software, in a statement. “By combining agentic intelligence with retrieval-augmented generation, we’re making AI practical, scalable and trustworthy for every organization. This platform unlocks the power of unstructured data—across formats and languages—through verifiable, no-code AI search. We believe Progress Agentic RAG is the easiest-to-use solution on the market today for helping businesses extract real value from GenAI.”

Among the features delivered with the platform are a no-code RAG pipeline for retrieval across multiple data formats; intelligent search, and the ability to deliver retrieval functionalities to the agents, the company said.

Further, the platform supports all leading LLMs, uses the NucliaDB multimodal database to produce trusted answers. and provides evaluation metrics to support traceability and consistent answer quality, according to the announcement.

“Agentic AI is reshaping how organizations interact with data and drive decision-making,” said Amy Machado, Senior Research Manager at IDC. “Cost-effective solutions like Progress Agentic RAG that are built for easier deployment can help businesses unlock productivity and innovation and be at the forefront of this transformation—regardless of their size.”

Progress Agentic RAG platform is available now as a self-service offering on AWS Marketplace, as well as at Progress.com, starting at $700 per month.