Anaconda AI Platform is a platform that brings together all of the tools needed to source, secure, build, and deploy AI in open source ecosystems.

It offers Quick Start Environments that are pre-configured, vetted for security, and tailored for Python, finance, and AI/ML development. According to Anaconda, its platform can reduce or eliminate the need to manage configurations so that developers have more time to work on building.

“The Anaconda AI Platform addresses the evolving needs of our ever-growing user base,” said Laura Sellers, co-president and chief product and technology officer at Anaconda. “Last year, Anaconda customers quadrupled to over one million, underscoring the need for more efficient, secure, and integrated package security management for AI innovation with open source. We are focused on giving everyone the confidence and clarity they need to accomplish their data science and AI goals.”

Parasoft adds agentic AI capabilities to SOAtest

SOAtest’s AI Assistant now uses agentic AI to help with test scenario generation, such as generating test data and parameterizing test scenarios for data looping.

It can work through multi-step workflows alongside the tester, allowing testers to execute comprehensive tests without scripts, advanced code-level skills, or in-depth domain knowledge.

Google Cloud announces general availability of Apigee APIM Operator

The Apigee APIM Operator provides lightweight API Management and Gateway capabilities in GKE, and enables developers to configure API management using YAML policies.

Google says it is exploring future enhancements to this to support a wider range of API types, including adding support for gRPC and GraphQL.