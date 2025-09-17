GitHub has launched an MCP Registry to provide developers with a curated directory of MCP servers.

“If you’ve tried connecting AI agents to your development tools, you know the pain: MCP servers scattered across numerous registries, random repos, buried in community threads — making discovery slow and full of friction without a central place to go. Meanwhile, MCP server creators are worn out from publishing to multiple places and answering the same setup questions again and again,” GitHub wrote in a blog post.

Each server in the Registry is connected to its own GitHub repository, and they can be sorted by GitHub stars and community activity.

According to GitHub, this backing builds trust in specific MCP servers, leading to a healthier overall AI ecosystem.

GitHub’s own recently launched MCP server is included in the repository. It allows agents to connect with content in GitHub repositories, issues, and pull requests.

The company also said that it has been working with Anthropic—creator of MCP—to create an open source registry that integrates with this one announced today. That project is the OSS MCP Community Registry, and any server published there will automatically show up in GitHub’s MCP Registry. According to the company, this collaboration will reduce duplication across registries, surface transparent metadata, and enable contribution at scale.

“Together with the open source community, Anthropic, and the MCP Steering Committee, we’re building an open ecosystem where discovering the right AI capability is as simple as searching GitHub. The GitHub MCP Registry is your fastest path from idea to integration, and the foundation for a healthier, more interoperable AI toolchain,” Anthropic wrote.

“Whether you’re building with GitHub Copilot, agents, or any AI tool that speaks MCP, this is the place to find what you need. With GitHub already home to most MCP servers, the MCP Registry makes them dramatically easier to discover, explore, and use — helping developers find the right tools faster and contribute to a more open, interoperable ecosystem,” GitHub wrote.