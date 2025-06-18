IBM is announcing new capabilities to help companies unify their security and governance strategies for their AI agents.

“AI agents are set to revolutionize enterprise productivity, but the very benefits of AI agents can also present a challenge,” said Ritika Gunnar, general manager of data and AI at IBM. “When these autonomous systems aren’t properly governed or secured, they can carry steep consequences.”

It is integrating its watsonx.governance and Guardium AI security solutions so that companies can manage both from a single tool. The integrated solution will be able to validate against 12 different compliance frameworks, including the EU AI Act and ISO 42001.

Guardium AI Security is being updated to be able to detect new AI use cases in cloud environments, code repositories, and embedded systems. Then, it can automatically trigger the appropriate governance workflows from watsonx.governance.

The company said that recent updates to Guardium AI Security will begin rolling out through the new integration later this year, including automated red teaming to detect and fix vulnerabilities and misconfigurations and the ability to define custom security policies that analyze input and output prompts.

Additionally, watsonx.governance now includes the ability to build evaluation nodes into agents so that users can monitor metrics such as answer relevance, context relevance, and faithfulness. Some upcoming capabilities that will be available on June 27 include agent onboarding risk assessment, agent audit trails, and an agentic tool catalogue.

“Today’s new capabilities and integrations give businesses the comprehensive governance and security they need to thrive in the agentic AI era. The innovations also dovetail with IBM’s broader suite of IBM watsonx AI solutions, built to help companies accelerate the impact of generative AI, responsibly and securely,” the company wrote in an announcement.