OpenAI has announced that o3-pro can now be accessed through the OpenAI API. Additionally, Pro and Team users can now use o3-pro in ChatGPT.

The pricing for using o3-pro in the API will be 87% cheaper than o1-pro, and the price of o3 is also being cut by 80%. “We optimized our inference stack that serves o3. Same exact model—just cheaper,” the company wrote in a post on X.

BrowserStack adds support for Playwright tests on real iOS devices with Safari

According to the company, it is the first testing provider to offer this. Previously, testers would need to use Playwright’s desktop browser emulation to do so.

With BrowserStack’s latest support, testers can run parallel tests across over a thousand real iOS and Android device-browser combinations, simulate real-world conditions, and capture network, video, and text logs in one place.

“With iOS driving 28% of global web traffic, testing Safari on real iOS devices was the biggest missing piece in Playwright,” said Nakul Aggarwal, CTO and co-founder of BrowserStack. “Now, teams can confidently run Playwright tests on real iOS devices, ensuring consistent, reliable results across different browsers and devices.”

SmartBear launches Reflect Mobile

Reflect Mobile is a no-code mobile testing platform that supports testing on both iOS and Android.

“Mobile test automation remains complex and underserved for many QA organizations, even as it becomes a rapidly growing requirement,” said Prashant Mohan, VP of product management at SmartBear. “Reflect Mobile, a major step in advancing the SmartBear Test Hub strategy, which brings API, web, and mobile testing into one unified, intelligent solution, was built to help teams simplify mobile test automation. We’re committed to helping teams scale their software quality efforts without increasing complexity across tools and workflows.”