Codeglide.ai, a subsidiary of the DevOps company Opsera, is launching its MCP server lifecycle platform that will enable developers to turn APIs into MCP servers.

The solution constantly monitors API changes and updates the MCP servers accordingly. It also provides context-aware, secure, and stateful AI access without the developer needing to write custom code.

According to Opsera, large enterprises may maintain 2,000 to 8,000 APIs — 60% of which are legacy APIs — and MCP provides a way for AI to efficiently interact with those APIs. The company says that this new offering can reduce AI integration time by 97% and costs by 90%.

“AI can’t deliver its full potential if your APIs are stuck in the past,” said Kumar Chivukula, Co-founder and CEO at Opsera. “Enterprises are struggling to connect their data to AI models because today’s APIs weren’t built for context, memory, or intent. Codeglide.ai changes that by delivering a continuous MCP server lifecycle platform that seamlessly transforms APIs into secure, AI-ready servers, enabling organizations to scale AI securely, confidently, and without pause.”

Codeglide.ai is integrated within GitHub’s ecosystem, and can be accessed as a SaaS platform or through GitHub Actions.