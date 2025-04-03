Solo.io has announced the launch of its MCP Gateway, a Model Context Protocol gateway for the cloud native API gateway kgateway (previously called Gloo).

MCP is an open protocol developed by Anthropic that provides a standard for how applications connect data sources and tools to LLMs. According to Solo.io, as MCP adoption continues to grow, AI clients and agents are experiencing tool sprawl and facing difficulty in managing discovery, connectivity, and security when integrating with many different MCP-compatible tools.

MCP Gateway attempts to solve this problem by enabling developers to discover, secure, and federate multiple MCP tools and tool services into a virtualized MCP server. This serves as a single access point for developers, regardless of how many tools are in their AI agent ecosystem.

It also provides centralized metrics, logging, and tracing for all tool calls so that developers can have good observability into their AI agents.

“While MCP has rapidly emerged as the de facto standard protocol for accessing tools from agents, building MCP integration capabilities into every application client and agent is error-prone and cumbersome for AI development teams,” said Keith Babo, chief product officer at Solo.io. “MCP Gateway eliminates the need to manually connect these agents and tools by consolidating MCP servers into one place, saving teams countless hours and eliminating undifferentiated heavy lifting.”

MCP Gateway is currently a Sandbox level project at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.