Twilio launches Event Triggered Journeys in Twilio Engage

This new capability allows developers to incorporate personalized, scalable messaging into their applications by utilizing event data, user profile information, and context from the data warehouse, such as loyalty status or account details.

According to Twilio, it can help with use cases like cart abandonment, ad suppression, onboarding flows, and trial-to-paid account journeys.

Twilio also redesigned the Journeys user interface and code base and added new integrations for SendGrid and Twilio Messaging to make multi-channel journey orchestration easier.

OutSystems launches Agent Workbench

Agent Workbench, now in early access, allows companies to create agents that have enterprise-grade security and controls.

Agents can integrate with custom AI models or third-party ones like Azure OpenAI or AWS Bedrock. It contains a unified data fabric for connecting to enterprise data sources, including existing OutSystems 11 data and actions, relational databases, data lakes, and knowledge retrieval systems like Azure AI Search.

It comes with built in monitoring features, error tracing, and guardrails, providing insights into how AI agents are behaving throughout their lifecycle.

Perforce launches Perfecto AI

Perfecto AI is a testing model within Perfecto’s mobile testing platform that can generate tests, and adapts in real-time to UI changes, failures, and changing user flows.

According to Perforce, Perfecto AI’s early testing has shown 50-70% efficiency gains in test creation, stabilization, and triage.

“With this release, you can create a test before any code is written—true Test-Driven Development (TDD)—contextual validation of dynamic content like charts and images, and triage failures in real time—without the legacy baggage of scripts and frameworks,” said Stephen Feloney, VP of product management at Perforce. “Unlike AI copilots that simply generate scripts tied to fragile frameworks, Perforce Intelligence eliminates scripts entirely and executes complete tests with zero upkeep—eliminating rework, review, and risk.”