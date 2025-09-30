UiPath today announced several updates across its portfolio at its user conference, UiPath FUSION, in Las Vegas.

“Available today, this combination of pre-built solutions, new capabilities for orchestrations, and supporting tools for building and testing agents and automations creates an ecosystem that enables organizations to deploy rapid agentic automation,” the company wrote in an announcement.

The company announced UiPath Agents, which allows teams to build AI agents using a combination of low-code and traditional coding. Its Agent Builder provides a visual canvas for debugging and optimizing agents, as well as reusable templates for agents that cut down on deployment time.

Additionally, new integrations with Teams, Slack, and Copilot enable development teams to extend the capabilities of conversational agents in those platforms, such as added support for voice, desktop triggers, and human hand-offs.

Other new agent building capabilities for developers include Coded Agents with MCP plug-in support, a sandbox for experimenting with agents, and Studio Web integration.

UiPath also announced Screenplay and API Workflows, which helps simplify accessibility and makes it easier to build automations. “Blending UiPath’s industry-leading RPA and API with large language models and large action models, these new tools lower the barriers and simplify development for every employee and every organization, reducing the time and cost of agent and automation building,” the company said.

The company added new capabilities to UiPath Test Cloud as well, such as access to Studio Web for software testing, self-healing test automation, and autonomous testing, in addition to the ability to chat with Autopilot in Test Manager.

Beyond updates to its own products, the company also announced several new and updated partnerships at its conference. It launched integrations with NVIDIA NIM and NVIDIA Nemotron, Google’s Gemini models to provide voice interaction for UiPath agents, Snowflake’s Cortex AI to enable building of agents that leverage enterprise data, and OpenAI to offer GPT-5 in Agent Builder.