Organizations are spending huge dollars on AI agents, but are finding that integrating the agents into all the systems the business needs to function is a very high hurdle.

To help make SaaS platforms agent-ready, integration orchestration company Workato released Workato Enterprise MCP, which the company said in its announcement can “turn existing workflows, integrations, and APIs into rich, multi-step agent skills that any large-language-model (LLM)-based agent can call, including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Cursor.”

Adam Seligman, chief technology officer at Workato, told SD Times that “the thing we keep coming back to over and over again is agents show a lot of promise, but to really work for business, they have to get access to business data. And they have to be able to do things inside your business, but do it in a way that you trust. And it’s really hard to get those two things right.”

One of the reasons that organizations aren’t yet trusting their agents to do the right things is because they lack business and data context and complexity. Workato’s Enterprise MCP platform enables agents to execute business processes, all while offering the same governance controls built within Workato’s integration platform.

According to the company’s announcement, Workato Enterprise MCP:

Exposes the core value of their platform to agents without rewriting code or APIs.

Builds MCP servers that make their most powerful workflows directly callable by any agent.

Enables customer and partner ecosystems to embed their platform into agentic use cases — securely, deterministically, and at scale.

Brings their platform to where customers work, not the other way around.

Among the key features and capabilities are:

No-Code Agent Enablement: Turn existing Workato recipes or community automations into agent-ready skills in minutes.

Turn existing Workato recipes or community automations into agent-ready skills in minutes. Rapid Deployment: Use 650k+ pre-built workflow templates to get started fast.

Use 650k+ pre-built workflow templates to get started fast. Enterprise-Scale Trust: Unified authentication via Workato Identity, verified user access, role-based access control, and audit trails for every agent interaction.

Unified authentication via Workato Identity, verified user access, role-based access control, and audit trails for every agent interaction. Complete Observability: End-to-end monitoring of performance, usage, and system health.

End-to-end monitoring of performance, usage, and system health. Future-Ready Design: Works seamlessly with ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Cursor, and next-generation agents — ensuring flexibility as the agentic ecosystem evolves.

“Agents are here — and customers expect them to work with every SaaS product they use,” Seligman said in the annoucement. “With Workato Enterprise MCP, SaaS companies can safely and easily expose their platform’s core value to agents through rich multi-step skills, all powered by the world’s most trusted iPaaS. This means agents can finally take meaningful, secure action — and SaaS platforms can stay at the center of their customers’ agentic workflows.”

Workato Enterprise MCP is the latest effort in the company’s strategy for the Agentic Enterprise, and alongside Workato’s Agent Studio and Agent Hub, it brings integrations, orchestration and AI automation in a single, secure platform.

In the interview with SD Times, Seligman noted that AI is “one of those moments and there’s a whole lot of noise and customers are excited and developers are excited, but results are spotty. There are glimmers of genius and magic and potential and amazing economic returns and there’s a lot of projects that are coming up short.”

“Integration and orchestration,” he said, “are going to be critical to making this work.”