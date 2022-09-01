The following is a listing of API management tool providers, along with a brief description of their offerings.

Apigee is an API management platform for modernizing IT infrastructure, building microservices and managing applications. The platform was acquired by Google in 2016 and added to the Google Cloud. It includes gateway, security, analytics, developer portal, and operations capabilities.

Akana by Perforce provides an end-to-end API management solution for designing, implementing, securing, managing, monitoring, and publishing APIs. The Akana API Platform helps you create and publish secure, reliable APIs that are elegant, easy to consume, built the right way, and running as they should be to improve the customer experience and drive growth in your business.

Boomi’s API management solution provides a unified and scalable, cloud-based platform to centrally manage and enrich API interactions through their entire life cycle. With Boomi, users can rapidly configure any endpoint as an API, publish APIs on-premises or in the cloud, manage APIs with traffic control and usage dashboards.

CA Technologies, a Broadcom company, helps customers create an agile business by modernizing application architectures with APIs and microservices. Layer7 API Management provides the most trusted and complete capabilities across the API life cycle for development, orchestration, security, management, monitoring, deployment, discovery and consumption.”

CData: Connect, Integrate, and Automate your enterprise data. At CData, we simplify connectivity between all of the applications and data sources that power business operations, making it easier to unlock the strategic value of your data. By focusing on established standards for data access, our solutions plug into all of the business applications that you use today (like BI, Reporting, ETL, & Integration) and connect them with live data from just about anywhere.

Cloud Elements delivers an API integration platform on three pillars: “Elements” unify APIs with enhanced capabilities for authentication, discovery, search, error handling and API maintenance. “Formulas” combine those Elements to automate business processes across applications. “Virtual Data Hubs” provide a normalized view of data objects.

IBM API Connect on IBM Cloud is an API life cycle management offering that allows any organization to secure, manage and share APIs across cloud environments — including multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

Kong delivers a next-generation API and service life cycle management platform designed for modern architectures, including microservices, containers, cloud and serverless. Kong is building the future of service control platforms to intelligently broker information across services.

Microsoft’s Azure API Management solution enables users to publish, manage, secure and analyze APIs in minutes. It features the ability to create an API gateway and developer portal quickly, ability to manage all APIs in one place, provides insights into APIs, and connects to back-end services.

MuleSoft’s Anypoint API Manager is designed to help users manage, monitor, analyze and secure APIs in a few simple steps. The manager enables users to proxy existing services or secure APIs with an API management gateway; add or remove pre-built or custom policies; deliver access management; provision access; and set alerts so users can respond proactively.

Nevatech Sentinet is an enterprise class API management platform written in .NET that is available for on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Sentinet supports industry SOAP and REST standards as well as Microsoft-specific technologies and includes an API Repository for API Governance, API versioning, auto-discovery, description, publishing and Lifecycle Management.

Oracle‘s API Platform Cloud Service provides an end-to-end service for designing, prototyping, documenting, testing and managing the proliferation of critical APIs.

Postman is a collaboration platform for API development, used by more than 7 million developers and 300,000+ companies worldwide. Postman allows users to design, mock, debug, test, document, monitor, and publish APIs – all from one place.

The Progress DataDirect Autonomous REST Connector offers intelligent data connectivity to API sourced data from SQL based applications such as BI, Analytics, and ETL tools

With Autonomous REST Connector organizations can expect:

Reduced time/effort to adopt APIs and services

Continued value from existing analytic and reporting tools when moving to APIs and services

Reduced risk of vendor lock-in and poor data quality

The ability to simplify and accelerate the adoption of your own APIs.

Red Hat 3scale API Management gives control, visibility and flexibility to organizations seeking to create and deploy an API program. It features comprehensive security, monetization, rate limiting, and community features that businesses seek backed by Red Hat’s solid scalability and performance.

SmartBear Software empowers users to thrive in the API economy with tools to accelerate every phase of the API life cycle. SmartBear is behind some of the biggest names in the API market, including Swagger, SoapUI and ReadyAPI With Swagger’s easy-to-use API development tools, SoapUI’s automated testing proficiency, AlertSite’s API-monitoring and ReadyAPI’s mocking and virtualization capabilities, users can build, test, share and manage the best performing APIs.

SnapLogic Lifecycle API Management is an end-to-end solution designed for managing, scaling and controlling API consumption quickly, seamlessly and securely. Features include request/response transformations, API traffic control and productization, OAuth2 authentication support, advanced API analytics, threat detection, and the developer portal.

TIBCO Cloud Mashery is a cloud-native API management platform that can be deployed anywhere, either as a SaaS service or containerized in cloud-native and on-premise environments. Mashery delivers market-leading full life cycle API management capabilities for enterprises adopting cloud-native development, and its capabilities includes API