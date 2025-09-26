Microsoft has restructured its Marketplace to serve as a central place for organizations to find cloud solutions, AI apps, and agents.

This new reimagining brings together Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource to simplify cloud and AI management, Microsoft explained.

It includes tens of thousands of cloud and industry solutions that can help with everything from data and analytics to productivity to security. It also features more than 3,000 AI apps and agents.

“Microsoft Marketplace gives you access to thousands of AI apps and agents from our rich partner ecosystem designed to automate tasks, accelerate decision-making and unlock value across your business. With a new AI Apps and Agents category, you can easily and confidently find AI solutions that integrate with your organization’s existing Microsoft products,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

The company highlighted over 90 featured launch partners with products in Microsoft Marketplace, including Adobe, Asana, Atlassian, IBM, Monday.com, SAP, and Snowflake.

Solutions available in the Marketplace integrate with Microsoft’s larger product offerings, including Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Power Platform, and Microsoft Security.

Marketplace integrates with Microsoft’s channel ecosystem, which allows organizations to buy solutions in the way that suits them best, whether that be from their cloud service provider or a trusted third-party partner.

Alternatively, organizations with a Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment will be able to use their commitment to purchase Azure benefit eligible solutions from Marketplace.

“Whether you’re seeking to accelerate innovation, empower your teams with AI or unlock new value through trusted partners, Microsoft Marketplace brings together the solutions, expertise and ecosystem to meet your business needs,” the company wrote.