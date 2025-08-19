Black Duck adds new security app to GitHub Marketplace

The Black Duck Security GitHub App enables static application security testing (SAST) and software composition analysis (SCA) scans in GitHub repositories.

Scans are triggered automatically by code commits and pull requests, and results are added as comments to the pull request if issues are detected. It also provides automated fix pull requests for vulnerable dependencies, customizable policy enforcement, and automated SARIF report integration with GitHub Advanced Security Dashboards.

Preview of NuGet MCP Server now available

Last month, Microsoft announced support for building MCP servers with .NET and then publishing them to NuGet. Now, the company is announcing an official NuGet MCP Server to integrate NuGet package information and management tools into AI development workflows.

“Since the NuGet package ecosystem is always evolving, large language models (LLMs) get out-of-date over time and there is a need for something that assists them in getting information in realtime. The NuGet MCP server provides LLMs with information about new and updated packages that have been published after the models as well as tools to complete package management tasks,” Jeff Kluge, principal software engineer at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post.

Confluent announces Streaming Agents

Streaming Agents is a new feature in Confluent Cloud for Apache Flink that brings agentic AI into data stream processing pipelines. It enables users to build, deploy, and orchestrate agents that can act on real-time data.

Key features include tool calling via MCP, the ability to connect to models or databases using Flink, and the ability to enrich streaming data with non-Kafka data sources, like relational databases and REST APIs.

“Even your smartest AI agents are flying blind if they don’t have fresh business context,” said Shaun Clowes, chief product officer at Confluent. “Streaming Agents simplifies the messy work of integrating the tools and data that create real intelligence, giving organizations a solid foundation to deploy AI agents that drive meaningful change across the business.”