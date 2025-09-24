Microsoft has announced that NuGet now supports Trusted Publishing for publishing packages from GitHub Actions.

Trusted Publishing is an authentication method that utilizes the OpenID Connect (OIDC) standard. Rather than using long-lived API tokens when publishing software packages, an OIDC identity token can be exchanged for a short-lived API token.

It has been adopted by a variety of other package managers, including PyPI and now npm following a series of recent supply chain attacks.

According to Microsoft, with Trusted Publishing, when the CI/CD system (in this case GitHub Actions) runs a workflow, a short-lived token is issued and sent to nuget.org. NuGet then verifies the token and returns a temporary API key that lasts one hour which the workflow can use to publish the package.

“This makes your publishing process safer by reducing the risk of leaked credentials. It also makes automation easier because you don’t need to rotate or store secrets. This approach is part of a broader industry shift toward secure, keyless publishing,” Microsoft wrote in a blog post.