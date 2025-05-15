GitLab has announced the latest version of its platform, incorporating more AI capabilities from Duo, the company’s suite of AI solutions, into the flagship DevSecOps platform.

GitLab 18 includes Duo’s AI-powered Code Suggestions for code completion and code generation, and AI-powered Chat for code explanations, code refactoring, test generation, and code fixes. Those capabilities are available for Premium and Ultimate users.

“Today’s fragmented landscape of AI point solutions creates unnecessary complexity for development teams,” said David DeSanto, chief product officer at GitLab. “By natively integrating the essential capabilities of GitLab Duo Code Suggestions and Chat directly within the GitLab DevSecOps platform, we’re eliminating the need for separate tools, licenses, and governance structures. This unified approach enables teams to accelerate their workflows and improve productivity while maintaining security and compliance standards.”

GitLab Premium customers will also now be able to purchase Duo Enterprise without needing to upgrade to GitLab Ultimate.

Other AI updates in GitLab 18 include:

The ability to use Repository X-Ray with Code Suggestions on GitLab Duo Self-Hosted

Automatic code reviews and improved review context in Duo

Prompt caching for Code Suggestions

Other non-AI updates in GitLab 18 include the ability to delete placeholder users of a group when the group is deleted, support for multiple workspaces in the GitLab for Slack app, GitLab Query Language views enhancements, the ability to create a workspace from merge requests, and more.

More information on the latest features in GitLab 18 can be found in the company’s blog post about the release.