Today at React Conf, Meta announced that it would be donating its JavaScript UI libraries React and React Native to the Linux Foundation, which will be forming the React Foundation to support these libraries.

The React Foundation will include founding members Amazon, Callstack, Expo, Meta, Microsoft, Software Mansion, and Vercel. Its executive director will be Seth Webster, who is currently the head of React at Meta.

According to the Linux Foundation, once the new foundation is formed, Meta will contribute the libraries and then the new organization will provide governance, manage core infrastructure, organize events (including React Conf), and launch new programs that encourage community collaboration.

“The move to a neutral home is the natural next step in the evolution of this important open source technology to ensure React and React Native remain open, innovative and community led,” said Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. “This will be a major milestone for the open source ecosystem, and we look forward to welcoming the React Foundation to the Linux Foundation.”

Andrew “Boz” Bosworth, CTO of Meta, said “We open sourced React 12 years ago and since then the community has made it an essential part of how our industry ships better products. Today React is used by over 20 million developers to build across mobile, desktop, TVs, gaming consoles and VR headsets. The new React Foundation board will include many leaders who helped get the community where it is today, including from Meta and our partners at Amazon, Callstack, Expo, Microsoft, Software Mansion, and Vercel. I’m excited to keep supporting the React community and making better user experiences for everyone.”